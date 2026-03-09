The Keris Under The Sarong: MCA’s Ti Lian Ker Says UMNO’s Unity Push Is Just Free Advertising For PAS

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former MCA vice-president Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker is sounding the alarm — warning that UMNO’s loudest political slogan right now could become its biggest political mistake, handing power directly to PAS, the Islamic party quietly replacing UMNO as the true force in Malay politics.

The ex-deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and current Kuantan MCA Division Chief said the push for Malay unity sounds noble but could hand the contest to a party far better equipped to win it.

His argument is surgical: the moment politics becomes a contest over “who is the most authentically Malay and Islamic,” UMNO loses — because that is a fight PAS was built to win.

PAS already carries stronger religious credibility, controls more Malay heartland states, and has never had to make the messy multiracial compromises that define UMNO’s history.

The Trap UMNO Is Setting For Itself?

Each player may be pursuing a different dream while sharing the same pillow, Ti wrote.

Behind every smile of unity, there may still be a keris hidden beneath the sarong.

The deeper irony Ti points to is that UMNO’s historic power never came from being the most Islamic party — it came from leading a multiracial Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition alongside MCA and MIC.

Once the debate shifts to “who is the true defender of Malay-Islam,” that coalition identity collapses — and PAS walks in to fill the vacuum.

Ti’s warning is blunt: the party that wins the Malay unity narrative in GE16 will most likely not be the one that started it.



What Triggered The Warning

UMNO President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi launched Gagasan Rumah Bangsa on Friday (6 March), throwing open the doors to former expelled or suspended members and any individual who wishes to join UMNO’s struggle, without conditions.

By Saturday (7 March), speaking after the Ihya Ramadan programme in Bagan Datuk, Ahmad Zahid described the response as “very encouraging, very good — especially in conjunction with the month of Ramadan.”

He confirmed that former UMNO Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin had met him several times, expressing his wish to return, saying UMNO “has no problem accepting anyone without conditions.”

Eight parties attended the inaugural gathering at UMNO headquarters — including PAS, PKR, Amanah, PGRS, Berjasa, KIMMA and Ikatan — all under the banner of Malay-Muslim unity.

UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii amplified Zahid’s message at a Ramadan programme in Sabak Bernam — but with considerably less diplomatic packaging.

If not UMNO, who else? If we can unite the major Malay parties, we can dominate power in our country again.

He added that Rumah Bangsa exists to ensure Malays and Islam “return to power and lead this country, in line with our population of over 60 per cent.”

