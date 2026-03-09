Selangor Just Built Southeast Asia’s Tallest Flagpole — And It Rises From The Heart Of Shah Alam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Shah Alam got a new landmark on Sunday — and it came with a record, a royal decree, and a quietly powerful message wrapped inside a 50-kilogram flag.

Sultan Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, personally raised the Selangor state flag at Dataran Selangor, Kelab Shah Alam Selangor (KSAS), inaugurating a 120-metre steel flagpole now certified by Malaysia Book of Records as the tallest in Southeast Asia.

The pole stands at KSAS in Section 13, Shah Alam — a 12-acre recreational city club featuring a clubhouse, swimming pool and sports facilities that has anchored Shah Alam’s social life for decades.

This is not a ceremonial flag: the Selangor flag flying at the top measures 15 metres by 30 metres — roughly the size of a tennis court — and weighs 50 kilograms.

It is made from knitted polymesh, an industrial-grade material engineered specifically to survive high winds and harsh weather.

The pole itself is no different — a tapered steel structure running from 2.8 metres wide at the base down to 1.2 metres at the top, ringed at its base with archways, layered lattice panels and floral carvings designed to make it as visually striking from the ground as it is tall from the sky.

The Date Was Personal

Sultan Sharafuddin did not pick 8 March by accident; he chose it himself to honour his late father, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, whose birthday falls on this date.

The late Sultan was the man who built Shah Alam from the ground up and declared it the state capital of Selangor in 1978.

In the Sultan’s own words, his father was “the most important figure in developing Shah Alam.”

What looked like a state ceremony was also a son’s public tribute, written in steel and raised 120 metres into the sky.

Buried inside the Sultan’s royal address was an instruction that carries more weight than the record certificate.

Sultan Sharafuddin decreed that the Jalur Gemilang — Malaysia’s national flag, not Selangor’s — must fly at the top of the pole for 10 days every Merdeka celebration on 31 August.

A state ruler choosing to fly the national flag above his own on his state’s proudest new landmark is a deliberate signal of federal loyalty at a time when state-federal tensions in Malaysia are never far from the surface.

What It Is Called — And Where It Stands

The Sultan officially named the site Dataran Selangor, or The Selangor Square, on 6 January.

Sunday’s ceremony was attended by Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The Malaysia Book of Records certificate was handed to Selangor State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin at the same event.

And so, Selangor now has Southeast Asia’s tallest flagpole.

It rises from the grounds of a recreational club that has quietly anchored Shah Alam’s social life for decades — a fitting home for a landmark built to last.

Meanwhile, the inauguration led to online comparisons, with a Selangor resident working in Sarawak noting that Sarawak’s flagpole — previously the region’s tallest — sits within Dataran Ibu Pertiwi in Kuching — a fully developed public square complete with landscaping, waterfalls, fountains, and a reinforced riverbank.

A fair observation, and perhaps a natural next chapter for Dataran Selangor as the landmark grows into its surroundings.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro.

