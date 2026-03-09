Ramadan Olive Branch: UMNO’s Biggest Names Are Coming Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It took less than 24 hours.

On Friday, UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi extended an unconditional offer — come back, all is forgiven. By Saturday, one of the party’s most recognisable faces had already answered publicly, on a podcast, in real time.

Khairy Jamaluddin is coming back to UMNO.

Zahid’s announcement was straightforward: UMNO’s doors are open — no conditions, no negotiations — to any former member who was sacked, suspended, or simply drifted away.

Past differences? Forgiven. Past mistakes? Wiped clean.

A formal committee — the Jawatankuasa Rumah Bangsa, chaired by Vice President Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin — will handle re-entry paperwork in line with the party constitution. The door is also open to first-time members.

Zahid framed it around Ramadan — a month of forgiveness and reflection — but the political weight of the offer extends well beyond the holy month.

Khairy’s Answer — Live, On Air

Khairy, who is a former UMNO Youth Chief, former Rembau MP and former Health Minister, did not wait for a press conference.

He responded on the Keluar Sekejap podcast with former UMNO Information Chief Shahril Hamdan — and he made it count.

The invitation was extended, and I have long said that I want to return to UMNO. I see this as a positive development and a genuine opportunity for me personally.

Then, turning to his press secretary, Raja Syahrir Raja Abu Bakar — known as Bobby — he said live on air:

Bobby, you can start drafting the application letter. I want to see the draft.

That is not a hint. That is a public commitment.

Three Were Sacked. Three Are Now Deciding

In January 2023, UMNO removed three senior figures in one move.

Today, their paths are diverging.

Who’s Who 2023 Action Response To Rumah Bangsa Khairy Sacked Publicly confirmed — application letter being drafted Shahril Suspended Grateful, but staying out of politics for now Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein Suspended Silent — no public statement yet

Shahril was measured in his response.

I really appreciate and respect the gesture made by Zahid. But I am somewhat comfortable being outside politics at the moment. One day, wallahualam, but not now.

Hishammuddin’s silence is the one to watch.

Bigger Than One Party — Eight Show Up, One Stays Away

The same day Zahid made his announcement, eight Malay and Muslim political parties gathered at UMNO headquarters for the first-ever Musyawarah Isu-Isu Islam dan Bumiputera — a forum on issues directly affecting the Malay, Islamic and Bumiputera communities.

PAS, PKR, Amanah, PGRS, Berjasa, KIMMA and Ikatan all sent representatives.

The forum was chaired by UMNO Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

One party was missing — Bersatu.

No reply to the invitation letter. No answer to follow-up calls.

UMNO Kedah Information Chief Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin urged the forum to press on regardless, saying Malay unity belongs to everyone — not any single party.

For the public, a more unified Malay political bloc — if it holds — means more coordinated voices on issues ranging from Bumiputera economic policy to Islamic affairs at the federal level.

The real question is whether the Rumah Bangsa momentum lasts beyond Ramadan.

Sources: UMNO Online, MalaysiaGazette, New Straits Times

