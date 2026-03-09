A Singapore FB Page Just Called Malaysia ‘Apartheid’ — And Used Israel To Prove It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A social media post comparing Malaysia’s affirmative action policies to apartheid — published by a Singapore-based page — was removed by Facebook following widespread backlash from Malaysian users, prompting the page to republish the content and claim censorship.

The post, published by a page called Critical Spectator — identified by observers as a Singapore-based commentary platform — featured a comparison table titled “Malaypartheid,” listing seven categories of what it described as “legal ethnic discrimination.”

Israel was marked “NO” across all the categories.

Malaysia was marked “YES” across the board, citing policies such as university quotas, Bumiputera preferences, and Malay Reserved Land restrictions.

Israel is an apartheid state that discriminates against Palestinians in all the categories listed.

Screenshots of the post, which gained rapid traction online before it was removed by Facebook.

Wrong Side of the Causeway

For Malaysians, the post raised an immediate question before it even raised a debate — who is saying this, and from where?

Critical Spectator is based in Singapore, a neighbour that shares a border, a history, and a relationship with Malaysia that has never been without complexity.

The sight of a Singapore-based platform labelling Malaysian domestic policy as “apartheid” — a word tied to one of history’s most violent systems of racial oppression — was not lost on Malaysian readers.

Then came the second layer: the page had chosen Israel as its benchmark for a country free of ethnic discrimination, a comparison that was never going to land quietly in a country that does not recognise Israel and maintains no diplomatic relations with it.

The Palestinian issue carries significant weight in Malaysian public discourse, particularly within the Malay Muslim majority community — the country’s largest demographic — whose sentiment on the matter is both vocal and politically influential.

The page’s own caption doubled down, referencing “Palestinian terrorists” and “the murderous Iranian regime,” and Facebook subsequently removed the post.

Not Singapore’s Story To Tell

Rather than stand down, Critical Spectator republished the table with a defiant statement — “I will not bend to bigots” — framing the removal as censorship and accusing Facebook of double standards.

The policies listed in the table are real: Malaysia’s Bumiputera affirmative action framework, introduced following the deadly racial riots of 13 May 1969 under the New Economic Policy (NEP), includes preferential access to university placements, scholarships, civil service positions, housing discounts, and business financing — policies designed to reduce poverty and close economic gaps that existed along ethnic lines at independence.

What the table strips away entirely is that context, along with the ongoing debate within Malaysia — across all communities and political parties — about how these policies should evolve.

Describing that framework as “apartheid” is a comparison that historians, legal scholars, and community leaders across Malaysia would strongly contest. Malaysia’s affirmative action debate has never been a clean racial divide — Malaysians of all backgrounds, Malay, Chinese, Indian, Orang Asli, Sabahan, and Sarawakian, hold a wide range of views on the system and its future, a complexity that is entirely absent from the post.

Critical Spectator describes itself as an independent commentary platform with an established following in Southeast Asian political commentary, and has previously published content critical of Malaysian government policy.

Malaysia’s Bumiputera policies remain constitutionally protected — and it is not a conversation that begins or ends with a table published from across the Causeway.

READ MORE: Iran Envoy Urges Malaysia, Islamic World To Close Ranks Against Israel

READ MORE: Malaysians Accused Of Double Standards Over Palestine, Iran Support

READ MORE: [Watch] Pro-Palestine Advocate Labels Malaysians Who Don’t Support Palestine As “Zionists”

READ MORE: If I Were A Palestinian, What Would I Do?

READ MORE: Chinese Muslims Raise RM98K for Gaza, Minister Mat Sabu Tops Up To Make It RM100K

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.