[Watch] Cops Caught On Camera Picking Up Food Bags At Mamak — Now Under Investigation

A 12-second video is all it took to put a police unit on the defensive.

A viral clip making the rounds on social media shows a police MPV belonging to the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters pulling up to a mamak restaurant in broad daylight, with a restaurant worker walking over and handing the driver two white plastic bags.

That’s it. That’s the whole video.

The moment the clip hit social media at 7:50 pm, the police were already on it.

Sungai Buloh District Police Chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor came out swinging, confirming the vehicle belongs to his unit and promising a full investigation.

We will not compromise with any member of the force whose misconduct could tarnish the image of the Royal Malaysia Police.

Strong words — for a food pickup.

Twelve Seconds, A Thousand Assumptions

Police detected the video circulating on social media at 7:50 pm — though the footage itself appears to have been filmed during the day.

The public was quick to put things in perspective.

Buying food to break fast, grabbing dinner for the family, picking up a meal before a night shift — all perfectly normal explanations.

Many also pointed out that not every officer on the force is Muslim, so the Ramadan fasting angle may not even apply.

As more comments flooded in, Malaysians were divided — but a large chunk pushed back on the hysteria:

“They stopped and bought food. That’s it. The negativity here says more about us.”

“Not every officer in that vehicle is Muslim. Think before you assume.”

“Could easily be a non-Muslim officer. Why are we treating this like a crime?”

The Takeaway Nobody Ordered

Others, however, weren’t so forgiving — pointing to a broader culture of distrust toward the police force, with some alleging patterns of misconduct far more serious than a run-in at a takeaway.

A police vehicle. A restaurant worker. Two plastic bags. Twelve seconds of footage.

Whether this turns out to be a routine dinner run or something worth investigating, one thing is crystal clear — public trust in Malaysian law enforcement is so thin right now that buying food in a police car is enough to make national news.

The investigation is ongoing.

No officers have been charged.

