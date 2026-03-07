Not Your Average Graduate Program — This One Has A Boarding Pass Attached

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many Malaysian graduates finish university and walk straight into the same dead-end question: now what?

Decent salary, vague “growth opportunities,” and a five-year timeline to maybe, possibly, become a manager.

HEINEKEN Malaysia is betting it has something different.

The brewer behind iconic labels like Tiger Beer, Guinness, Heineken, Edelweiss, Kilkenny, Anchor, Apple Fox Cider, Anglia Shandy and Malta — as well as non-alcoholic options like Heineken 0.0 — just launched its Global Graduate Program (GGP) 2026.

Unlike most corporate graduate schemes that promise the world and deliver a cubicle, this one comes with an actual plane ticket.

Here’s How It Works

You sign up for three years.

For the first 12 months, you rotate across the business — supply chain, sales, operations — gaining a ground-level feel for how a major fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company actually runs.

Then, at the six-month mark of year two, they ship you overseas.

Not a conference, not a Zoom call with the Amsterdam office, but an actual overseas placement at one of HEINEKEN’s operating companies worldwide.

Current participants are heading to Ireland and the Netherlands — HEINEKEN’s actual global nerve centres, not satellite offices in the middle of nowhere.

Then you come back and step into a management role for 18 months.

Do it right, and the company says you’re on track to hit Senior Manager level within 10 years.

The People Behind It

Victoria Ang, HEINEKEN Malaysia’s People Director, isn’t shy about what they’re building.

We invest early in high-potential talent, equipping them to lead with impact.

The language is corporate, sure — but the program structure backs it up.

Two current GGP graduates offered their own take.

William Loo, heading to the Netherlands, kept it simple: “Stay curious and be proactive.”

Jasmine Reynell, Netherlands-bound for Ireland, went deeper: “Don’t compare your journey to others — real progress takes time.”

The Catch — Or Catches

Nothing this structured comes without fine print — the program is limited to Supply Chain and Sales tracks, work experience must be under one year, and you have to be genuinely willing to relocate, not just open to it.

And then there’s the bigger, unspoken reality: this is a beer company, and for a large segment of Malaysia’s graduate population, that’s a dealbreaker before the application even loads.

HEINEKEN doesn’t address this, but it shapes the talent pool in ways that are hard to ignore.

Applications close 27 March — 25 days to decide whether you want to spend the next three years fast-tracking through one of the world’s largest brewers and potentially land in Amsterdam before your peers finish their probation period.

For the right person, it’s a serious opportunity.

The kind that doesn’t come around often in the Malaysian graduate market.

Full details at theheinekencompany.com/global-graduate-program.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.