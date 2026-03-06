Room Full Of Urine Bottles, A Year Without Help: What A Penang Ketum Case Quietly Reveals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The photos spread fast—a room buried in clutter, dozens of bottles covering the floor — filled, not with ketum drink, but with urine.

The toilet was only steps away, and a young man—22 years old—was sitting in the middle of it all.

The headlines called it shocking, and it was.

But there is something easy to miss beneath all of it, because this did not happen overnight.

According to the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), the young man had been dependent on the ketum drink for almost a year.

Over those 12 months, he stopped working, stopped taking care of himself, and became aggressive when he could not get money for his next drink.

For almost a year, the people closest to him watched it unfold — and still, it took that long before anyone stepped in.

So, Why Did Nobody Come Sooner?

That is the question AADK’s own statement quietly raises without answering.

The agency urged families to “seek help early” and to “support loved ones instead of judging them.” Good advice.

But advice is not a system — and telling a family to seek help early only means something if they know where to go, how to ask, and what will happen when they do.

In Malaysia, addiction carries enormous social stigma.

For many families, admitting that a son or brother has a problem is not a simple phone call.

It is a decision weighted by shame, fear of legal consequences, and uncertainty about what authorities will actually do when they arrive.

AADK exists. The hotlines exist. But reaching every community — and earning their trust — is a different challenge entirely.

📞 HOTLINE TELE-HELLO AADK | 24 JAM BEROPERASI, 7 HARI SEMINGGU



Ada masalah berkaitan dadah? Jangan tunggu lagi. AADK sedia membantu anda! pic.twitter.com/StzHpsBW16 — Agensi Antidadah Kebangsaan Malaysia (@AADKMalaysia) June 5, 2025

What Ketum Actually Is

Ketum, known internationally as kratom, is derived from the Mitragyna speciosa tree and has long been used by manual labourers for energy and pain relief.

At low doses, it acts as a stimulant; at higher doses, it produces opioid-like effects. It is a controlled substance in Malaysia, though enforcement is inconsistent.

Street ketum drinks are frequently mixed with other substances — including cough syrup and, in some cases, harder drugs — which is what makes casual use dangerous and addiction rapid.

The 22-year-old first tried it out for fun, according to AADK. Sadly, that is how most addiction stories begin.

He is 22 — old enough to make choices, young enough that those choices are still shaped by environment, peer pressure, mental health, and economic stress.

AADK noted his behaviour had changed drastically — and the bottles say the rest: by the time the system caught him, this was no longer about a substance. It was a complete collapse of daily function.

But the year before that — the months of watching, not knowing, not calling — belongs to a gap in public health infrastructure that no press release addresses.

For anyone in Malaysia dealing with a similar situation, AADK’s Tele-Hello hotline is available at 1-800-22-2235 (toll-free) or 019-626 2233 via WhatsApp — for complaints, enquiries, or counselling related to drug problems. Early intervention, the agency stresses, produces significantly better outcomes than waiting for a crisis to become visible.

