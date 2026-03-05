[Watch] Love Spells For Sale At SS2 Night Market — And It Gets Darker From There

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A night market stall in Petaling Jaya is selling a Thai-influenced black magic charm ritual for RM588 a pop — and the internet has thoughts.

Footage circulating on social media shows a vendor operating openly at the popular SS2 pasar malam, with a table laid out with red masks, small oil bottles, brass ritual objects, and lit candles.

A sign advertises 人缘降 (Rén Yuán Jiàng) — a Gong Tau charm ritual — at a special price of RM588, with a tagline that roughly translates to “loved by all, sought after by many.”

The red mask on the table has been identified by commenters as Panboon, a Thai folk deity associated with charm and personal magnetism.

The small bottles are widely believed to be minyak pengasih — attraction oil rooted in Thai occult tradition — sold openly alongside ritual paraphernalia.

“Bro WTF They Selling Here?”

The video quickly racked up comments ranging from alarmed to amused.

Several Malaysians identified the items immediately.

“Minyak dagu, lebih kurang macam tu la,” wrote one commenter, referring to a type of charm oil believed to make the wearer irresistible.

Others were less relaxed about it.

“Illegal in every form of the word,” one user wrote flatly.

One commenter pointed out that Thailand has moved to regulate the production and advertising of amulets and occult items, with Buddhist authorities restricting non-approved imagery and consumer boards targeting misleading claims — pushing parts of the trade toward less regulated markets.

The question of licensing also came up, with one user asking whether the stall had a permit, only to be told by another that “pasar malam tak payah lesen” — night markets don’t need one. That claim was quickly disputed by others.

Not Just Perfume: What 人缘降 Actually Is

The 降 (jiàng) character is not decorative—it belongs to the broader tradition of 降头 (Gong Tau / Gōng Tóu) —a Southeast Asian occult practice that blends Chinese Taoist sorcery with the witchcraft traditions of the Thai-Malay world, with roots stretching back to Yunnan, China, and Indian tantric influence.

In this tradition, 降 refers specifically to a spell cast downward onto a target — meaning the ritual is not just about self-improvement, but about influencing another person without their knowledge or consent.

The 人缘 (rén yuán) component means human affinity — the desire to be well-liked, trusted, and sought after.

Combined, 人缘降 is essentially a charm curse designed to make others feel drawn to the buyer.

Similar stalls have been spotted in Petaling Street and Bukit Bintang, with locals noting the trade has been quietly active in Malaysia for years.

A quick scroll through social media reveals the same oils, charms, and ritual packages available for delivery, nationwide, no pasar malam required.

The Darker End of the Spectrum

What’s being sold at SS2 is considered relatively mild compared to what exists further along the same tradition.

A separate TikTok from Chiang Mai, Thailand — posted by an account documenting occult practices — shows a practitioner performing a 情降 (Qíng Jiàng), a far more aggressive form of the same family of spells.

Think of it this way: 人缘降 is the occult version of a good cologne, while 情降 is the occult version of stalking — except the target doesn’t know it’s happening, and the damage is believed to work from the inside out.

The ritual in the video was conducted at a cemetery, using skulls, candles, and ritual jars.

When a commenter asked whether the practitioner feared “breaking up someone’s family,” the reply was straightforward.

That’s the client’s business. We do it according to their needs.

Not Everyone Will Take the Job

Not all practitioners in this space operate the same way.

A separate TikTok from a Thai amulet and occult consultant account posted in late 2025 asked the question directly on camera: “When there are cracks in a relationship — is 情降 effective?”

The man on screen didn’t pitch a service. He didn’t offer a price list. He said three words: “我全部拒绝” — “I refuse all.”

No explanation. No upsell. Just a hard no.

The contrast is stark — one practitioner treats a curse request as simply “the client’s business,” while another, working from the same tradition, draws a line and won’t cross it; proof that even within this industry, there is a spectrum.

Where the SS2 vendor sells charm and likability, the Chiang Mai cemetery operator sells something closer to control.

Whether the SS2 stall is operating legally or with the knowledge of local authorities remains unclear, but for RM588, someone in Petaling Jaya is very much open for business.

