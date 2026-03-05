Firdaus Wong Publishes Private Chats To Prove ‘Quran Stepper’ Converted To Islam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian Chinese Islamic activist has published a series of private WhatsApp messages between himself and Ryan Vikneswaran, the man widely known as the “Quran Stepper,” claiming the messages prove that Vikneswaran had converted to Islam before the incident that led to national outrage.

Firdaus Wong Wai Hung, a convert and founder of the Muslim Revert Movement (MRM), shared 16 screenshots of his private conversation with Vikneswaran on Facebook, detailing a relationship that began in mid-2024 and stretched through late 2025.

According to the messages, Vikneswaran first reached out to Wong in June 2024, and the two met in person in Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Bintang area in September 2024 for a dialogue session.

In November 2024, Vikneswaran messaged Wong saying he felt ready to convert, but scheduling conflicts delayed the process, with Vikneswaran citing his midterm break and the distance between Kuantan, Pahang where he was studying and Kuala Lumpur as obstacles.

The conversion finally took place on 20 April 2025, and was conducted online, with Wong as witness.

After the conversion, he asked Wong to refer to him by his chosen Islamic name, Zain.

However, the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) has stated that it found no official documentation supporting Vikneswaran’s conversion to Islam — casting doubt on whether the conversion was ever formally registered with the religious authorities.

Not only that, Muip’s deputy chief executive officer (Baitulmal and Operations) Dr Asmadi Abdul Rahman said they had reached out to Wong but as of 3 March, had yet to receive a reply.

A Promise Made — and Questioned

In the same conversation, Vikneswaran made a specific request.

If it’s okay, would you mind not posting my photo on Facebook? Just for privacy’s sake.

Wong responded: “No worry. I will get your permission before I post. Even if I post, I will cover your face.”

Critics have since pointed out that Wong ultimately published the WhatsApp conversation itself — including Vikneswaran’s messages and identity — without it being clear whether full consent was obtained.

The messages show Vikneswaran actively engaging with his new faith in the months following his conversion — asking Wong for resources on the Shafi’i mazhab, the dominant school of Islamic jurisprudence in Malaysia, and requesting book recommendations from Imam Shafi’i’s works directly.

He also expressed a desire to visit Wong in person and asked to be connected with other prominent Malaysian Muslim converts, including Farid Ravi and Zamri Vinoth.

I’ve watched their conversion videos and it brings a sense of joy to me.

Firdaus Addresses the Criticism

In his Facebook post accompanying the screenshots, Wong acknowledged that follow-up with new converts is a persistent challenge for MRM — noting that thousands had converted through the organisation, but limited staffing made comprehensive follow-up difficult.

He also addressed questions about whether Vikneswaran had since left Islam, stating that despite the messages suggesting otherwise, Vikneswaran’s lawyer had been in contact with him and that Vikneswaran denied converting.

Only God knows. I am not certain. What I am certain of is that he was the one who messaged me and wanted me to witness his shahadah again.

On the question of accountability, Wong was unambiguous: conversion does not exempt anyone from legal consequences.

Being a convert or a Muslim is not a reason to reduce punishment. As a Muslim, the principle of justice must be upheld regardless of religion, race, or politics.

The last recorded contact between the two, according to the published messages, was on 28 November 2025.

The YouTuber Who Watched It All Unfold

Following the publication of the screenshots, Malaysian YouTuber Victor Tan — who runs a channel on political and religious controversies — began raising questions about Wong’s public commitments.

On Tuesday (3 March), Tan hosted a live “watch party” on YouTube titled “Firdaus Wong Watch Party Gone Wrong,” in which he and his audience waited in real time for Wong to deliver a promised update about Vikneswaran’s situation at 5:30 PM that day.

The update never came.

Tan was pointed in his criticism of the missed deadline — and raised a separate concern about whether Wong had honoured his earlier promise not to publicly show Vikneswaran’s face.

The stream put the missed deadline on record and led to a wider conversation about whether sharing someone’s private messages in Malaysia could land you in legal trouble.

As of publication, key questions remain — whether Vikneswaran formally registered his conversion, whether he has since renounced Islam, and whether the private messages were shared with his consent — as the case continues to grip Malaysia at the intersection of religious conversion, public accountability, and the legal boundaries of private communications.

