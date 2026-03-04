McDonald’s Malaysia Launches Late-Night Ramadan Buffet From RM15

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

McDonald’s Malaysia is giving late-night Ramadan diners something to look forward to this year.

Running from 2 to 15 March, Moreh Puas-Puas @ Mekdi is a 60-minute unlimited buffet launching after Tarawih prayers, priced at RM30 for adults and RM15 for children under 12.

Children under five dine free — though each paying adult may bring a maximum of two free-entry children, and the child must have been born between 2021 and 2026.

The free-flow spread includes French fries, McFlurry Oreo, Apple Pie, latte and iced lemon tea, among other items.

Operating hours vary by region. In Peninsular Malaysia, the buffet runs from 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Sarawak diners can head in from 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm, while Sabah locations open the promotion from 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

A Few Things To Keep In Mind

Diners are advised to arrive at least 15 minutes before their session starts, as late arrivals will not receive a refund for the time lost.

Menu items are subject to stock availability, and McDonald’s reserves the right to substitute items of equal value without prior notice.

The promotion is available at all McDonald’s outlets except those located inside shopping malls, and is dine-in only.

By attending, diners consent to McDonald’s Malaysia using their photos and recordings for promotional and marketing purposes without compensation.

After all, McDonald’s brought Ramadan buffet back for a reason — so eat happy, eat responsibly, and please, leave the tupperware at home.

Not The Only One At The Table

McDonald’s isn’t alone in the Ramadan buffet game this year.

KFC Malaysia is also rolling out its own all-you-can-eat Buka Puasa spread — priced at RM39.90 for adults and RM29.90 for children aged 12 and under.

The KFC lineup features Ayam Goreng Original Recipe, Hot & Spicy, Crispy Fillet Burger, Nuggets, Coleslaw, Kentang Putar, Wedges, Milo, and Sjora Mango Peach — plus a chance to sample KFC’s new sauces, including Mala Mania and Cheezy Onion.

The catch?

KFC’s buffet is a one-day-only affair, running on Thursday (March 5) — from Iftar until 8:30 pm in Peninsular Malaysia, and until 8:00 pm in Sabah and Sarawak.

