Anwar Claims Zionist Group Behind Plot To Topple Government — But Not Everyone Is Convinced

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, speaking in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday (2 March), urged all parties to remain open-minded and allow the police sufficient time to complete their investigation before further details are made public.

Responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Anwar was unequivocal about the nature of the threat.

This is not a matter of criticising the Prime Minister. This is an effort to sabotage the government and the nation.

He warned that individuals being defended by certain opposition members were among those linked to a Zionist group allegedly involved in the operation.

What do we want to choose to defend? There is no one else in the world to defend our position other than by referring to this Zionist figure, one who clearly opposes Islam and the nations defending Gaza.

Anwar said the full picture would become clearer within one to two weeks as investigations progress.

The Family At The Centre

The investigation stems from a police report lodged at the Brickfields District Police Headquarters.

The complainant alleged that a coordinated movement to destabilise the government was being orchestrated by a prominent local family with close ties to a former minister — widely reported to be the family of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, Malaysia’s former Finance Minister and a long-time confidant of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The report further alleged that the operation involved hiring a United Kingdom-based lobbying firm to exert pressure on the Prime Minister and leverage international media to advance its objectives.

Anwar noted that the alleged plot timeline ran from August through the next general election.

In response, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, widow of Daim, has publicly denied any involvement, calling the allegations “false, preposterous and outrageous.”

She has not elaborated further on the specifics of the claims made against her family.

Police have not yet released further details on the investigation’s status, and no charges have been filed.

What Anwar Is Asking For

The Prime Minister was careful to frame the investigation as a matter of national security rather than political score-settling.

He called on all parties — including the opposition — to refrain from treating the matter as a partisan issue and to allow investigators to work without interference.

“I do not want to turn this into a political party arena or a case. For me, I ask Arau to be patient and to study the report first,” he said, addressing Shahidan directly.

The Tambun MP added that the report does not merely seek to elevate or protect any single individual but also challenges the integrity of the country’s entire system of governance.

The Prime Minister’s statement has drawn mixed reactions from the public.

On social media, some have questioned the timing of the Zionist claim, pointing to the government’s previous defence of foreign investment decisions involving firms accused of Zionist ties.

