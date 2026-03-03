[Watch] Bag Snatched Off Woman’s Shoulder While Pumping Petrol In Puchong — And The Internet Blamed Her For It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman’s quick stop to pump petrol nearly cost her everything — and the dashcam footage to prove it has gone viral across Malaysia.

The incident happened on 10 February, just days before Chinese New Year, at a Shell station in Puchong Jaya, Selangor.

A motorcyclist circled the forecourt once — scoping the place out — then came back a second time and ripped the bag clean off the victim’s shoulder while she stood at the pump.

Gone in seconds. Phone, wallet, house keys, car keys. All of it. In one bag.

The victim, known on Instagram as @cabibibi, posted the dashcam footage herself — not to complain, but to warn others.

Sharing this as a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings, don’t be so blur like me.

She flagged down a stranger in the car behind her for help and went straight to the police after.

She Warned Malaysia. Malaysia Warned Her Back

Ninety-four thousand likes later, the post had taken on a life of its own.

Because while most people showed up with sympathy, a loud chunk of the comment section showed up with something else entirely — blame.

“Bodoh nak isi minyak bawa beg,” wrote one commenter. Translation: stupid for bringing your bag out to pump petrol. Others called her careless, distracted, an easy target.

The internet, predictably, fired back.

The most-liked comment — racking up over 3,400 likes — didn’t mince words: “Stop acting like it’s her fault for wearing her bag. The only reason a robbery happens is because someone chose to rob.”

Others agreed — pointing out that this was a busy, camera-filled petrol station in broad daylight, not a dark alley — and asking the question nobody could answer cleanly: if carrying your bag makes you a target, is leaving it in the car really the safer option?

Two Sides, No Resolution — And A Thief Still On The Loose

The debate raged on for thousands of comments, splitting neatly into two camps.

One side said: crime is real, adapt or become a victim.

The other said: the moment we start telling victims what they should have done differently, we let the criminal off the hook entirely.

The thief, for his part, has not been publicly identified or apprehended.

The victim is safe.

Her stuff is gone.

And Malaysia is still arguing about whose fault that is.

