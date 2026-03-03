Malaysian Wife Claims Government Abandoned Husband In Iran Crisis — Even America Told Its Own People: You’re On Your Own

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chen Qiao Wen (transliteration) didn’t expect to go viral – she just wanted her husband home.

He was on his way to the United States for a work trip, with a stopover at Dubai International Airport, when the pilot came on the intercom and said the plane wasn’t going anywhere.

The US had just bombed Iran, and flights were grounded.

He sat on that plane for five hours before anyone let him off.

Then came three nights in a hotel nearby — waking up at midnight to blaring emergency alarms, scrambling down eleven flights of stairs in the dark, not knowing what was burning or how close it was.

His first call was to the Malaysian Embassy, but according to Chen, nobody answered, possibly because it was a weekend.

He said he filled up a Google Form link which was meant to track stranded Malaysians but claimed he received no updates.

One Story, Thousands Of Faces

What finally got him home was his employer.

The company had a dedicated crisis team that kicked in immediately — action plan, emergency protocols, the earliest available flight booked and ready.

Chen, a former broadcaster, posted about it on Facebook, and the post exploded — calling out the government for allegedly prioritising public condemnations of the attacks over getting its own people out.

Thousands shared it, hundreds argued in the comments.

But Chen wasn’t the only one watching helplessly from home, and her husband wasn’t the only Malaysian stranded abroad, sleeping on airport chairs and waiting for a government that never called back.

Then America Said The Exact Same Thing

While Malaysians were arguing in Chen’s comment section, the US Embassy in Israel was quietly publishing an advisory that read like it was written by the same frustrated government critic.

No rescue flights, no extraction teams, no guarantees — the most powerful military on the planet told its own stranded citizens to check out a tourist shuttle to the Taba Border Crossing, and made clear that even that came with zero US backing.

The State Department went further, urging Americans to “DEPART NOW” from nearly the entire Middle East — on whatever commercial flights they could find, on their own dime.

Chen’s anger was real, her husband’s fear was real, the midnight alarms and the empty embassy line and the Google Form that disappeared into silence — all of it was real.

But if Washington, with its trillion-dollar defence budget and its own hand in starting this conflict, can’t guarantee the safety of its own citizens in a war zone, then the question was never really about Malaysia’s government specifically — it’s about every government, everywhere, when the shooting starts.

The U.S. Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel.



The following is provided for your information as you make your own security plans.



The Israeli Ministry of Tourism has begun operating shuttles to the Taba… pic.twitter.com/E6a5z0mE58 — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) March 3, 2026

