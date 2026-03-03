Iran Envoy Urges Malaysia, Islamic World To Close Ranks Against Israel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Iran’s ambassador to Malaysia came out swinging Monday (2 March), calling on every Muslim-majority nation — including Malaysia — to unite against what he described as Israel’s long-standing pattern of attacking Islamic countries.

Speaking exclusively to Astro AWANI, Ambassador Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi didn’t mince words.

All Islamic nations have one enemy — Israel.

His message was simple: if the Muslim world stands together, Israel won’t dare touch any of them.

If they stay divided, they’re all vulnerable.

The ambassador pointed to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation — the OIC — as the vehicle that was supposed to deliver that unity.

Malaysia, a founding member of the OIC, has long positioned itself as a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights on the world stage.

The Warning: Divided Muslims Are Easy Targets

Founded specifically to counter Israeli aggression, he said, the OIC has lost its teeth.

Muslim nations have drifted apart. And that, he warned, is dangerous.

Some years ago, our leaders established the OIC to stand against Israel and unite Islamic nations. Today, we need that unity again.

When asked whether Malaysians should brace for fallout if the Israel-Iran conflict escalates, Mohammadi didn’t talk about war.

He talked about solidarity. A united Islamic bloc, he argued, wouldn’t need to fight — because Israel wouldn’t pick a fight it couldn’t win.

If Israel knows all Muslim nations are united, they will not dare attack any country — whether Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia or Iran.

Brothers In Faith, Rivals In Reality?

Malaysia already doesn’t recognise Israel.

But the ambassador’s interview — and his very public call for Muslim nations to close ranks — signals that Tehran wants more than quiet sympathy from Kuala Lumpur.

That’s a harder sell than it sounds as Iran’s relationship with the Muslim world is far from clean.

Iran has launched strikes on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar — all Muslim-majority nations — though Iran maintains it was targeting US assets, not sovereign states.

Not to mention that Saudi Arabia, the “big brother” of the Arab world, have spent years viewing Iran as a regional threat.

Then there’s the faith divide. Iran is a Shia-majority state, while most of the Muslim world — including Malaysia — is Sunni.

That split runs centuries deep — and no shared enemy, including Israel, has ever fully closed it.

