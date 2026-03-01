One Family’s Bad Meal Shutters Ipoh’s Beloved Yong Tau Foo Restaurant—But Not For Long

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the world of Malaysian street food, few places command the kind of loyalty that Choong Kee Big Tree Head Restaurant (忠记大树头美食轩) has built over three decades in Ipoh’s Pasir Pinji area.

This isn’t just any hawker stall—it’s an award-winning establishment recognised by the prestigious Ho Chak! Awards in the Yong Tau Foo category and has been featured on television, cementing its status as a culinary institution.

Customers drive from neighbouring states just to taste their fresh fried delicacies and laksa, while overseas Chinese tourists plan entire itineraries around eating there.

But on 24 February, all of that came to a screeching halt when health officials showed up at 10:30 AM, cleared out the customers, and slapped a closure order on the door.

The drama began five days earlier, on 19 February, when a family of nine sat down for what should have been a routine meal at Choong Kee.

The award-winning spread that made Choong Kee famous—fresh yong tau foo, crispy fried items, and flavorful noodles that have been drawing customers from across Malaysia for three decades. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Instead, they ended up at the doctor’s office with food poisoning symptoms—and while none required hospitalisation, the family filed a formal complaint with the Perak Health Department.

That single complaint—out of approximately 1,000 customers served that day—was enough to trigger a full investigation and temporary shutdown.

This was a single complaint, but according to procedure, the health department must take action when it receives such reports, explained Pasir Pinji assemblyman Goh See Hua during a site visit.

The Shutdown and Cleanup

Choong Kee was caught completely off guard—in over 30 years of operation, it had never been shut down before.

The inspection revealed several hygiene violations:

Food in refrigerators must be covered

Floors and walls must be clean and spider-web-free

All food items must be properly labelled

Trash bins must have covers

Equipment must be clean and organised

Choong Kee’s team went into overdrive, replacing regular baskets with stainless steel ones, installing covered trash bins, laying cement in the frying area, and addressing floor drainage issues.

After comprehensive assessments, including employee vaccinations and training records, the restaurant scored 81 points out of 100.

And so, just two days of intensive improvements, health officials lifted the closure order on Thursday (26 February), clearing the restaurant to reopen the following day.

Even Buddhist monks were among the devoted customers who frequented Choong Kee before the incident—a testament to the restaurant’s reputation for serving some of Ipoh’s best yong tau foo that transcended all boundaries. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Cautious Reopening

But the psychological damage was done—when Choong Kee reopened on Friday (27 February), Choong Kee prepared only 10% of their normal food inventory, worried that negative publicity would hurt business.

Despite lighter foot traffic, dedicated customers still showed up.

One customer from Bercham said the troubles hadn’t affected her love for Choong Kee, while another drove from Johor Bahru specifically to taste his childhood flavours before the restaurant closed again.

Even a Taiwanese tourist, who had planned her entire Ipoh trip around eating there, waited patiently for her meal.

READ MORE: [Photos] Ipoh Just Threw Malaysia’s Most Legendary Street Party

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.