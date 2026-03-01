Federal Territories Mufti’s Declaration Of Iran’s Supreme Leader As Martyr Triggers Public Backlash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A declaration by Malaysia’s Federal Territories Mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil Noor that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died as a martyr has triggered widespread opposition from Malaysian Muslims, with critics citing theological inconsistencies and sectarian concerns.

Iranian state media have confirmed that Khamenei is dead, following strikes attributed to Israeli and United States forces, leading to a declared 40-day mourning period.

The strongest opposition centred on Shia doctrine and its treatment of early Islamic figures, with critics repeatedly citing Shia beliefs that allegedly insult the Prophet Muhammad’s companions and wives.

“How can we call someone who considers our mother Ummul Mukminin Aisyah an adulteress a martyr?” wrote one social media user, referring to Shia views on the Prophet’s wife Aisyah.

Multiple users pointed to existing religious rulings, noting that Malaysia’s Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) and various state Islamic councils have already declared Shia teachings as deviant from mainstream Islam.

Calls For Retraction

Several commenters directly called on Ahmad Fauwaz, who is the son of the late former PAS president Datuk Fadzil Mohd Noor, to withdraw the statement.

Another added, “We hope His Eminence does not rush in making statements. Examine every angle.”

Some critics highlighted Iran’s role in regional conflicts, particularly in Syria and Yemen, where Iranian-backed forces have fought against Sunni groups.

“Don’t forget, they have slaughtered hundreds of thousands of Sunni people in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Balochistan with a death toll far greater than those killed by Zionists in Palestine,” one post stated.

Syrian reactions were also cited, with one user noting: “Syrian people even performed takbir and celebrated the death of the devil Khamenei, while Malaysians are offering condolences.”

Some Support, Calls For Caution

A small number of users expressed support for Ahmad Fauwaz‘s declaration, offering prayers such as “InsyaAllah” and “Ameen.” However, these were significantly outnumbered by critical responses.

Some users adopted a cautious stance, suggesting the matter should be left to divine judgment.

“Whether he’s a martyr or not is Allah’s matter. May Allah judge what he has done throughout his life,” wrote one commenter.

Another advised: “We laypeople are enough to stay quiet rather than comment. Don’t let our typing eventually lead to not going to Paradise.”

Official Diplomatic Response

In an unrelated development, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has focused on diplomatic aspects of regional developments, addressing citizen safety concerns amid the West Asian crisis.

In a Facebook post, Anwar emphasised protecting Malaysians in the region without referencing the domestic religious controversy.

Every Malaysian life is precious to me, and the MADANI Government is monitoring developments from time to time and taking all necessary steps to ensure their protection and welfare are always guaranteed.

The Prime Minister’s post focused solely on practical measures, stating that the Foreign Ministry, through embassies in affected countries, has been given “full mandate to assist Malaysians who need help.”

Ending his message with a religious appeal – “We surrender to Allah SWT, may they always be protected, their affairs made easy, and kept safe from all dangers” – Anwar’s statement dealt exclusively with diplomatic and citizen welfare concerns.

