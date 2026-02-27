Shop For Yourself—And For Your Neighbours This Ramadan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the fluorescent-lit aisles of a Lotus’s Malaysia hypermarket in Ampang recently, something unusual was happening.

Journalists and brand executives weren’t just sampling products or listening to corporate presentations—they were filling shopping carts with rice, cooking oil, and canned goods for families they’d never meet.

This wasn’t your typical product launch.

Lotus’s Malaysia had turned its press event for the 2026 Ramadan campaign into what it calls a “Shop for Good Challenge,” where attendees collected over 1,400 kilograms of essential food items that will be converted into meals for underserved families during the holy month.

It’s about two kinds of smiles, explains Azliza Azmel, Corporate Services Executive Director of Lotus’s Malaysia.

The smile of relief and gratitude from shoppers who feel they are getting fair value, and the smile that comes from sadaqah through giving and sharing with others.

The campaign, dubbed “Senyuman Ekstra Bernilai” (Extra Valuable Smiles), runs through 8 April and represents something of a philosophical shift for the hypermarket chain.

Media and brand partners participate in Lotus’s Malaysia’s ‘Shop for Good Challenge’ at the Ampang outlet, collecting over 1,400kg of essential items for underserved families during Ramadan. (Pix: Lotus’s Malaysia)

Beyond the Aisles: A Campaign That Goes Everywhere

Rather than simply offering discounts, Lotus’s Malaysia is positioning itself as a facilitator of both personal savings and community support.

The numbers are substantial: over 4,500 promotional items, including government-subsidised RAHMAH lines that make basic necessities more accessible.

Shoppers can find discounts of up to 50% on everything from fresh produce to Raya apparel, with kurma (dates) sourced from seven countries priced from RM5.99 to RM77.99.

But the real innovation lies in how Lotus’s Malaysia is extending the campaign beyond its stores.

Thirty-one outlets will host “Raya World Indoor Bazaars” with interactive games and sampling sessions.

Radio DJs from Era FM will make appearances at selected stores. There’s even a collaboration with KYO at seven locations, offering prizes that include a Proton e.MAS 5 electric vehicle and gold bars.

Gotong-Royong Meets Modern Commerce

The timing isn’t accidental: Ramadan preparations can strain household budgets—there are sahur and iftar groceries to buy, Raya clothing to purchase, and homes to refresh.

Lotus’s Malaysia has curated its offerings to address these specific needs while maintaining what Azmel calls “dignity” in celebration.

The company, which operates 69 stores and 64 malls across Peninsular Malaysia with 8,000 employees, has been part of Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group since 2020.

But this campaign feels distinctly Malaysian in its approach—acknowledging both the financial realities families face and the Islamic principle of caring for one’s neighbours.

In an era when consumers increasingly expect brands to demonstrate social purpose, Lotus’s Malaysia’s approach of turning routine grocery runs into acts of community support offers an intriguing template.

After all, in a country where the concept of “gotong-royong” (community cooperation) runs deep, the idea of shopping for yourself while helping others might not be so foreign.

It’s just never been packaged quite like this before.

