MCA Leader Hailed As “Defender Of Workers” After Calling For RM300 RTS Monthly Pass Amid Mixed Reception

Former Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong has stirred up debate on social media after suggesting the government introduce subsidized monthly passes for the upcoming Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link between Johor and Singapore.

The MCA president posted on Facebook, proposing RM300 monthly passes to prevent commuters from paying up to RM1,000 per month for daily cross-border travel when the RTS begins operations next year.

His concerns aren’t unfounded – with fares expected to range between RM15-22 per trip according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, daily commuters could indeed face hefty monthly bills.

A worker making two trips daily, five days a week, would pay between RM600-880 monthly at those rates.

Instead of users having to bear round-trip costs of up to RM1,000 monthly, I suggest the government introduce affordable monthly passes, for example RM300 per month.

“Where Were You When You Were Minister?”

But the response wasn’t quite what he might have expected.

The most common criticism flooding his comment section was timing – why didn’t he implement this when he was Transport Minister under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“When you had power, you were silent. Now without power, you talk so much,” wrote one user, echoing sentiments shared by dozens of others.

Many also questioned whether Malaysian taxpayers should subsidize workers who earn Singapore dollars – currently about three times stronger than the ringgit.

They work there and get paid in SGD. At current exchange rates, the RTS fare is only SGD5-7 one way. Are they really so poor they can’t afford this and need Malaysian government subsidies?

What many critics seemed to overlook is the broader context of cross-border commuting costs.

The Convenience Factor

The projected RM15-RM22 fare might actually be competitive when compared to current driving expenses – petrol, tolls, parking fees in Singapore, and vehicle maintenance can easily add up to similar amounts daily.

Plus, there’s the time factor.

The RTS promises a five-minute journey compared to current peak-hour crossings that can stretch to two hours and for many commuters, that time savings alone could justify the cost.

Wee did find some support – several commenters praised the suggestion as “terbaik” (excellent) and appreciated him raising concerns about affordability for cross-border workers.

“100% agree,” wrote Jerry Kam, while others called him a “defender of Malaysians working in Singapore.”

Some users also pointed out practical considerations, like one commenter noting that current KTM shuttle services between JB and Singapore cost RM5/SGD5 and sell out daily, showing there’s clearly demand for affordable cross-border transport.

The RTS fares are expected to be announced in the second half of 2026.

RTS Link Back on Track After Delays and Cost Overruns

The RTS Link, a joint project between Malaysia and Singapore, is expected to begin operations next year.

It will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru with Woodlands North in Singapore, potentially carrying up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

The RTS Link is owned through a joint venture, with Malaysia’s Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and Singapore’s SMRT Corporation Ltd forming RTS Operations Pte Ltd to manage operations.

While the project hit delays back in 2019, recent reports show the basic construction work is now over 80-90% complete on both the Malaysian and Singapore sides.

The estimated infrastructure cost of the RTS project has risen by 29.9% to RM5.24 billion as of July 2024, representing an increase of RM1.2 billion.

The design for the RTS station was created by Johorean architect Chin Yee Chong.

