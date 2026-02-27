Lee Chong Wei Gets His Own Badminton Tournament – And It’s About Time

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So here’s something you don’t see every day: Malaysia’s badminton legend Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei now has his very own tournament named after him.

The Lee Chong Wei Cup (LCWC) is launching this year, and honestly, it’s about time he joined the club.

See, his legendary rival and buddy, China’s badminton legend Lin Dan, has been running the Lin Dan Cup for a while now – an international tournament that’s been drawing big names like former world No. 1 Kento Momota and has seen Malaysian player Cheam June Wei make history by winning the men’s singles title three times.

So Lee was probably thinking, “Hey, where’s my tournament?”

But Here’s the Twist

While Lin Dan’s tournament focuses on showcasing established talent, Lee is going a completely different route.

His tournament is all about finding the next generation of badminton stars, focusing on kids aged 13, 15, and 17.

Think of it as a talent hunt, but with rackets and a lot more sweat.

This isn’t just some vanity project either – it’s actually pretty strategic.

Instead of competing with Lin Dan’s international showcase, Lee is creating something Malaysia desperately needs: a proper pipeline for young talent.

The Money’s Good Too

Here’s where it gets interesting – they’re throwing RM100,000 in prize money at this thing.

For youth tournaments in Malaysia, that’s serious cash.

Winners also get a shot at trials with the Malaysia Badminton Academy, which is basically the golden ticket for any young player dreaming of following in either Lee’s or Lin Dan’s footsteps.

Chinese car brand Chery is footing the bill as the main sponsor, underscoring how strong badminton is in Malaysia.

It’s not every day an automotive company decides to back a grassroots sports tournament.

The Rivalry Continues, Sort Of

Both Lee and Lin Dan earned their honours, with Lee’s 349 weeks as world number one and three Olympic silvers making his resume untouchable in Malaysian sports history.

But here’s what’s cool: instead of copying Lin Dan’s format that celebrates current stars, Lee’s building future ones – it’s like they’re still competing, but now about who can contribute more to badminton’s next generation.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia is backing this too, with its president, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, calling it a “significant addition” to the country’s grassroots development system.

The tournament covers all main categories in a single-leg format – no messing around, just straight-up competition to find the best young players.

LCWC also includes a comprehensive social impact program featuring environmental initiatives like racket and shuttlecock upcycling through their “Smash Green” program, social outreach with “Badminton of Hope,” anti-bullying pledges, and governance standards under “Play Fair, Play Proud” – basically turning a youth tournament into a movement for impact, inclusion and integrity that will be documented in a post-tournament Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

Maybe some kid who wins the LCWC will end up facing a Lin Dan Cup champion down the road – now that would be a story worth watching.

