Is Zoo Melaka Shooting Itself In Foot With DSLR Camera Crackdown?

Zoo Melaka just dropped a bombshell that’s got photographers absolutely fuming: they’re now banning any camera lens longer than 30mm, which basically means most decent cameras are suddenly persona non grata at the animal park.

The announcement, posted on their social media, reads like something from the fun police playbook: “The use of camera lenses exceeding 30mm is PROHIBITED for visitors.”

They’re also cracking down on any “professional equipment” unless you’ve got some special permit they’re apparently handing out now.

Here’s the thing – 30mm is tiny in the camera world.

Most people’s everyday zoom lenses start at around 50mm or higher.

So if you’re planning to snap some decent shots of the tigers or elephants without getting uncomfortably close, tough luck.

Photography Fans Fire Back at ‘Unreasonable’ Policy

The backlash was swift and brutal.

One frustrated visitor who’d been to the zoo before called the move “completely unreasonable,” especially given that many zoos across the country are already struggling with low visitor numbers.

“This will just reduce the number of visitors even more, especially photographers who still support the zoo,” they wrote, clearly not impressed.

The critic had a point – instead of finding ways to attract more people, Zoo Melaka seems to be actively pushing away the photography enthusiasts who actually help promote the place through their pictures.

Other Zoos Welcome Cameras, While Melaka Goes Against the Grain

What makes this even more bizarre is that other Malaysian zoos don’t seem to have this hang-up.

Zoo Negara in KL? They’re totally cool with DSLR cameras.

Most other zoos around the country don’t charge extra fees or require special permits for regular folks taking photos.

At RM54.70 for Malaysian adults (currently discounted to RM36) and a steep RM101.70 for foreign visitors (discounted to RM83), Zoo Melaka isn’t exactly cheap.

And now they’re telling people they can’t even bring their decent cameras? That’s one way to thin out the crowd, but probably not the way they intended.

