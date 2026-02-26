Student’s Personal Details Leaked Online After Arrest For Alleged Religious Insult Posts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The personal details of a university student arrested for allegedly posting content insulting to Islam have been widely shared on social media, raising concerns over vigilante justice and public safety.

The 21-year-old Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) student’s identity, along with that of his girlfriend, has been circulating online since his arrest on Tuesday (24 February) following a viral image showing a man’s foot stepping on the Quran.

The leaked information includes his personal email address, home and hostel addresses, and details about his family members, including his father’s business and his sisters’ professions and workplaces.

Social media users have also alleged that the student has a pattern of making derogatory comments about Islam.

The widespread doxxing prompted the student’s father to file a police report over fears for his son’s safety.

Kuantan District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Ashari Abu Samah said the man in his 50s came to the police station with his son in the early hours of Wednesday morning and also apologised to Muslims.

The public is advised to remain calm and not take matters into their own hands, which could disrupt public order.

Screenshot of a Threads posting showing how extensive the doxxing was – it wasn’t just the student’s personal information that was shared, but his entire family’s details were also exposed online, which makes the privacy violation and safety concerns even more serious.

PAS Youth Threatens Mass Protests

PAS Selangor Youth chief Mohamed Sukri Omar has warned of large-scale public protests if no firm action is taken against the university student.

He said that, in addition to heavy punishment, the public university student should have his studies terminated immediately and be barred from continuing education at any public university.

Meanwhile, some social media users have called for calm and objectivity in handling the case.

One Threads user pointed out the selective outrage, noting that when a Muslim stepped on a cross or when an influencer created content resembling the Last Supper painting, there was little public outcry.

Leaders Call For Calm As Investigations Proceed

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state government views the incident seriously, particularly as it occurred during the holy month of Ramadan.

Such actions are not only deeply saddening but more sensitive when they happen during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Menteri Besar advised young people to think carefully before acting or sharing content on social media, warning that such actions could damage Malaysia’s multi-racial and multi-religious harmony.

At the same time, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, the Higher Education Minister, has urged the public to remain calm amidst the incident.

The student has been remanded until 28 February (Saturday) to assist investigations under Section 298 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948.

Earlier, Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed the arrest following the viral post on the Threads social media platform.

