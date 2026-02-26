[Photos] Ipoh Just Threw Malaysia’s Most Legendary Street Party
This heritage appreciation and prosperity reunion dinner brought together more than 800 diners at 136 tables arranged down the middle of the historical Jalan Bijeh Timah, reviving the disappearing tradition of “流水席” (flowing water banquet) – old-school street celebrations.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Last Monday (23 February), while most of Malaysia was still recovering from Chinese New Year festivities, something absolutely magical happened on a quiet heritage street in Ipoh.
Jalan Bijeh Timah got completely transformed into what can only be described as the country’s most epic outdoor dinner party – and if you weren’t there, you seriously missed out.
The 8th annual “马喜霸” (Ma Xi Ba) Grand Feast went off without a hitch on Monday (23 February), turning Ipoh’s Old Town into a scene straight out of a cultural celebration fever dream.
The clever name itself is a playful pun on Malaysia’s beloved “Muhibbah” spirit of unity – because nothing says harmony like nearly a thousand people sharing amazing food in the middle of a heritage street.
Picture this: 136 tables arranged in perfect rows down the middle of the historic tin mining street, red tablecloths stretching as far as the eye can see, and nearly a thousand people having the absolute time of their lives.
They had over 1,000 people, including performers and crew, the organisers revealed.
The highlight was bringing back the disappearing tradition of liu shui xi – the flowing water banquet – which represents the old-school way of celebrating right there on the street.
Food That Actually Meant Something
This wasn’t your typical catered event.
The feast featured eight courses of traditional New Year dishes representing the different Chinese dialect groups that built Ipoh’s heritage:
- “人人齐捞生” – the mandatory prosperity toss that had everyone standing with chopsticks
- Fujian pork belly with flower buns
- Cantonese-style soy sauce prawns
- Hakka mom’s salted chicken
- Teochew spring rolls
- Hainanese coconut fried rice
- Cantonese peanut sesame dates
- Traditional reunion dessert soup
Plus vegetarian options because this is Malaysia, and everyone gets fed.
Meanwhile, the entertainment lineup was absolutely stacked: dragon dances, lion dances, Indian dance, traditional horse dance, Cantonese opera, ancient Chinese instruments (guzheng and erhu), singing performances, flag dancing, family drumming sessions, and a fireworks finale that probably had the entire neighbourhood wondering what the hell was happening.
But the real magic? Watching overseas visitors, foreign tourists, and most importantly, the “游子” (wanderers) – young locals who’ve moved to big cities – all coming home for this one night.
@tasteeipoh 怡保一年一度的马喜霸大长宴开席啦！这场于人日初七在旧街场锡米巷举办的大长宴筵开136席~大家一边享用8道不同籍贯的年菜，一边观赏精彩的舞龙舞狮、骑马舞与宝莱坞印度舞、传统歌唱舞蹈及乐器演奏等等，看得尽兴又吃得开心! #怡保口盏鬼 #ipohperak #大长宴 #初七 #马年 ♬ 原声 – Tastee Ipoh
When Heritage Becomes Everyone’s Celebration
What happened Monday night was bigger than just a community feast – in a country where different ethnic groups don’t always find reasons to celebrate together, this street party proved something important about the Malaysian “Muhibbah” spirit.
The organisers wanted more people to understand the true essence of ‘人日’ (Human Day), the 7th day of the Chinese New Year, when it’s traditionally considered everyone’s birthday, and the fact that this year’s celebration had to be adjusted for Ramadan only made the message stronger.
Eight years running, even through pandemic lockdowns, this street party has become a cultural institution where the Pertubuhan Warisan Bandar Timah Ipoh Perak has created something that’s part family reunion, part cultural preservation project, part massive block party.
The organiser hopes this brings ‘冲喜’ (good fortune) and positive energy to the community.
If you missed Monday night’s festivities, you missed witnessing something pretty special – nearly a thousand people proving that the best parties happen when communities decide to celebrate their heritage right there in the street.
Mark your calendars for next year, as this is one Malaysian tradition that’s clearly not going anywhere.
The damage: RM100 per person.
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.