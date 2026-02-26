Malaysians See Da Vinci’s The Last Supper In Influencer’s Raya Song Artwork

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian influencer has come under fire after his Raya song artwork appeared to copy the famous “The Last Supper” painting by Leonardo da Vinci, causing upset during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and raising questions about how far artists should go when creating their work.

The incident comes amid heightened religious tensions following the recent arrest of a university student for posting content deemed insulting to Islam.

The controversy centres around the “LaLa Raya” music video featuring Agy.

A social media user’s viral post criticised Agy for his choice of concept, questioning why he would reference the iconic Christian painting when Malaysia has rich cultural symbols to draw from.

“Why, out of all the ideas and concepts available, did you choose The Last Supper painting?” Helmi Effendy wrote, explaining that the concept is problematic for Muslim beliefs and disrespectful to Malaysian Christians.

The post went viral, with over 7,400 likes and shares and 1,500 comments, sparking discussion about whether artists should be more careful not to offend religious beliefs in their work.

Mixed Reactions From Christian Community

The da Vinci masterpiece, painted between 1495 and 1498, depicts what Christians believe was Jesus Christ’s final meal with his disciples before his arrest.

The painting depicts the moment when Jesus announces that one of his followers will betray him.

In Islamic tradition, it is believed Prophet Isa (Jesus) was lifted up and saved by Allah, not crucified as in the Christian narrative, Effendy explained.

Despite differing beliefs, the Last Supper image has remained a sacred symbol for Christians for over 500 years.

Malaysian Christians responded to the controversy, with many choosing to forgive the artists and thanking the original poster for showing respect for their faith.

Some quoted Bible verses about forgiveness, while others noted the artists likely didn’t understand the religious significance.

However, a few wondered if the same understanding would be given if the roles were reversed.

Call For Cultural Alternatives

Effendy suggested that artists use Malaysia’s own cultural symbols instead, such as traditional village houses, oil lamps, and local foods, rather than borrowing from other religions to look creative.

He quoted a Quranic verse that teaches Muslims not to insult what others worship, explaining it’s about being respectful and wise.

The incident also comes at a sensitive time during Ramadan and the Christian season of Lent.

Meanwhile, the director of the music video, Mohd Hisham Saleh, has since responded, saying he never intended to mock anyone but wanted to create a satirical commentary on how society becomes too obsessed with social media influencers.

He acknowledged this might be his most controversial work, but explained he chose satire as it’s rarely explored in local Raya-themed music videos.

The music video has since been removed from YouTube.

READ MORE: Student’s Personal Details Leaked Online After Arrest For Alleged Religious Insult Posts

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.