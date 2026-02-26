Malaysia Blocks Grindr And Blued Dating Apps

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has blocked access to popular LGBTQ+ dating apps Grindr and Blued, marking the latest escalation in the Southeast Asian nation’s ongoing restrictions on its sexual minority population.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced the blocking and indicated it may engage directly with tech giants Apple and Google, which distribute the apps through their smartphone platforms.

“The MCMC will take action against content or application functions that violate domestic laws, including those involving the spread of pornographic or immoral content, exploitation or abuse, fraud, child abuse or threats to public safety,” the commission stated.

The move came after a parliament member criticised the apps for allegedly facilitating what they termed “deviant” relationships.

While primarily known as dating platforms, both apps serve broader purposes, including friendship networking, global communication, and community support systems.

Digital rights advocates warn that blocking these apps will further isolate Malaysian LGBTQ+ individuals seeking to form meaningful connections.

Escalating Crackdown Over The Years

Malaysia’s current anti-LGBTQ+ laws trace back to British colonial rule, but enforcement has intensified significantly over the past decade.

Recent incidents include public canings for consensual same-sex relations in 2019.

In 2017, an 18-year-old student was beaten, burned, and shot by classmates who targeted him for appearing “effeminate,” leaving him brain dead.

The same year, a Muslim group called for Starbucks boycotts over pro-LGBTQ workplace policies.

More recent escalations include cancelling a major Kuala Lumpur music festival in 2023 after male band members kissed on stage, and confiscating Pride-themed Swatch watches.

In November 2025, police raided what they called a “gay spa,” arresting 200 individuals, though none faced charges under colonial-era laws.

Digital Censorship Expands

Earlier this year, Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan drew online criticism after his citing of a research led to a misinterpretation of his words that “workplace stress could influence sexual orientation“.

The app blocking represents the government’s first major move into digital censorship, targeting LGBTQ+ platforms specifically.

Human Rights Watch has repeatedly criticised Malaysia’s treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly transgender women who face fines and imprisonment.

The MCMC said it is examining additional legislative measures to further restrict such applications, suggesting more digital restrictions may follow.

Malaysia’s actions come as several countries in the region face pressure from conservative religious groups to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, though Malaysia’s crackdown remains among the most comprehensive in Southeast Asia.

The blocking potentially sets a precedent for further online restrictions targeting sexual minorities in the Muslim-majority nation of 33 million people.

However, tech-savvy users noted that the apps remain accessible through virtual private networks (VPNs), which can bypass government internet restrictions.

