[Watch] Religious Shrine Under A Tree In Bukit Tunku Draws Social Media Attention

A religious shrine in Bukit Tunku has drawn widespread attention on social media after a jogger posted about the makeshift altar he discovered in the upscale Kuala Lumpur neighbourhood.

The shrine, under a tree and near a main road, was spotted by a regular runner who posted about it on social media, saying he usually runs in Bukit Tunku on weekends but hadn’t been there for some time.

He saw the setup on his way back to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and “wasn’t sure what it was”.

Photos shared online showed the altar positioned near trees, containing various religious items and what appeared to be incense holders.

The post attracted over 5,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

Many responses contained racial slurs and inflammatory remarks targeting different ethnic communities, with some commenters claiming the shrine had been there for an extended period.

A subsequent social media user posted that “Pejabat tanah dan galian dah datang buat kerja” (The Land and Mines Office has come to do work), though this could not be independently verified.

Similar Issues Nationwide

This incident reflects a wider problem across Malaysia involving religious structures built without permission on government or private land, which often leads to racial tensions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has warned people not to take matters into their own hands in such cases.

He supports moving these structures through proper legal channels rather than tearing them down.

Many small shrines were built over the years by workers who wanted places to pray, often on construction sites or empty land.

Recent disputes have involved tearing down or relocating old Hindu temples to make way for new developments, such as the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Hindu groups have asked for a 6-month pause on temple demolitions to allow time for peaceful solutions, even as intense public and parliamentary debate on the issue emerged.

