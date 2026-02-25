The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Just Announced Their Wildest Show Yet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you thought classical music was all stuffy tuxedos and polite applause, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is about to change your mind completely.

The MPO just announced what might be their most ambitious concert ever – a full-blown collaboration with multi-instrumentalist Belle Sisoski, mixing orchestral grandeur with electronic dance music and traditional Malaysian instruments.

Yeah, you read that right.

Set for 11 April at the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS, this isn’t your grandmother’s symphony night.

We’re talking Hans Zimmer movie scores (think Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean), Bach’s iconic Toccata & Fugue, and Belle’s own compositions getting the full orchestral treatment – all while traditional instruments like the Sarawakian sape, Malay kompang, and Chinese Shigu drums weave through electronic beats.

Who Is Belle Sisoski?

If you haven’t heard of Belle yet, you’re about to.

This Sarawak-born artist is basically a one-woman cultural revolution.

She’s the composer behind “We Are Malaysia” (yes, that Malaysia Day anthem), became the first Malaysian to reach the finals of the Commonwealth Song Contest in 2022, and was just listed as one of Rolling Stone UK’s Best Independent Artists for 2025.

But here’s what makes her special – Belle doesn’t just play music, she creates entire audiovisual experiences.

Her live shows blend ethnic instruments with cinematic soundscapes and electronic elements in ways that somehow make perfect sense.

She’s proving that traditional Malaysian instruments aren’t museum pieces – they’re living, breathing parts of contemporary music.

https://twitter.com/bellesisoski/status/1967911744602583265

This Could Be Game-Changing

Under conductor Gerard Salonga’s baton, the MPO is clearly trying to shake up the classical music scene.

And honestly?

It’s about time.

Classical orchestras worldwide are grappling with ageing audiences and the need to stay relevant.

This collaboration feels like the MPO saying, “Hold our baton and watch this.”

The fact that they’re bringing in arrangers like Ilham Subri, Azhad Sulaiman, and Jenny Chin to reimagine these pieces suggests they’re taking this seriously – not just throwing some beats over Beethoven and calling it fusion.

The Details

If you’re intrigued (and you should be), tickets range from RM249 to RM499, and the show takes place Saturday, 11 April at 8 pm.

Premium seats will set you back RM399, but considering you’re witnessing what could be a pivotal moment in Malaysian music history, it might just be worth it.

The MPO’s box office is open Tuesday through Saturday (10:30 am-6:30 pm), and you can book online at mpo.com.my or call 03-2331 7007.

This isn’t just about one concert – it’s about Malaysian artists pushing boundaries and showing that our cultural heritage can evolve without losing its soul.

Belle’s approach of making traditional instruments central to modern compositions, combined with the MPO’s willingness to experiment, could inspire a whole new generation of musicians.

So, mark your calendars, folks. 11 April could be the night Malaysian music history gets rewritten.

