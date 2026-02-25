Record Bids, Rising Prices: The New Reality Of Ramadan Bazaar Economics

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s Ramadan bazaar traders are confronting a perfect economic storm this year – paying record-breaking amounts for prime locations while grappling with soaring raw material costs that are forcing widespread price increases.

The double hit is exemplified by cases like Arsyalieaza Arsad, known as ‘Kak Lom’, who shelled out RM23,000 for two coveted spots at Kota Putera Ramadan Bazaar in Besut, Terengganu – nearly four times the previous record of around RM6,000.

Yet even as traders pay these astronomical sums for prime real estate, they’re simultaneously raising food prices by 50 sen to RM2 per item due to rising ingredient costs, creating an unprecedented financial squeeze across the industry.

The 42-year-old mother of four secured the first spot for RM10,000 and the second for RM13,000 through the Besut District Council’s bidding process, competing against just one other trader in what she described as “brutal” competition.

This year’s competition was absolutely different, said Kak Lom, who previously worked 14 night market locations across Besut on rotation.

Before this, the highest bid was maybe RM6,000. This year, we’re talking tens of thousands.

The intense bidding reflects the premium value of prime bazaar locations, with spots one through four at popular bazaars requiring auction processes due to high demand from traders.

Price Pressure Points

But even traders who secure these golden locations aren’t immune to broader economic pressures, as bazaar operators nationwide have raised prices by 20 sen to RM1.60 per item due to rising ingredient costs.

Surveys across Pandan Indah, Ampang, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Alor Setar, and Melaka reveal that premium tepung pelita (traditional dessert made with pandan leaves, coconut milk, and rice flour) now costs RM1.60 per piece, three small curry puffs jumped from RM2 to RM3, and rice sets average RM8 to RM10 per pack.

Roti John trader Mohd Iqbal Hanafi, 26, raised his prices from RM8 to RM10 due to higher costs for cooking oil, eggs, and minced meat.

In Alor Setar, ayam golek (traditional style grilled chicken) prices jumped from RM16.90 to RM19.90 per bird, with trader Siti Mariah Ahmad citing increased spice costs alongside base ingredient pressures.

Despite the RM3 increase, her daily sales of 700 to 1,000 birds remain strong.

At Melaka’s Semabok Perdana bazaar, kuih prices shifted from RM2 for five pieces to RM3 for four pieces.

Trader Suhara Mohd Tapa blamed the price increases: from RM3 to RM3.80 each for coconuts, from RM13 to RM16 per kilogram for fresh coconut milk, and from RM10.90 to RM14.90 per litre for packaged coconut milk.

Surviving the Squeeze

Traders claim they’re maintaining small profit margins to keep customers happy, despite being caught between high upfront location costs and rising ingredient prices, though they acknowledge that price increases significantly impact low-income families and those with many dependents.

Social media posts highlight extreme cases, with some bazaars reportedly charging RM60 for a whole ayam golek, RM10 for a single curry puff, and RM20-25 for roti John.

Despite the economic pressures, some traders like Kak Lom are finding success, expecting to recover her RM23,000 investment within a week based on strong early sales.

Her 15 drink varieties, priced RM1 to RM5 each, are made with small-batch mixing throughout the day to maintain consistent taste until breaking fast, with signature flavours driving repeat customers to her premium-location stall.

The contrasting fortunes highlight how location, product mix, and execution can determine success even in challenging economic conditions.

However, the overall trend shows Malaysia’s Ramadan bazaar ecosystem under unprecedented financial pressure from multiple directions.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro.

