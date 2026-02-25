All Aboard The Ramadan Express: ETS Trains Just Made Going Home 30% Cheaper (If You Can Get A Ticket)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Train tickets aren’t exactly rock and roll, but when Malaysia’s national railway company decides to slash prices by 30% right before Ramadan, that’s news worth talking about. The catch? Good luck actually snagging one of these golden tickets.

KTM Berhad just rolled out their “Ayuh Pulang, Raikan Bersama” campaign – which basically translates to “Come on home, let’s celebrate together” – and honestly?

It’s about time someone made going home for the holidays actually affordable. If you can beat the mad rush, that is.

Here’s the breakdown without the corporate fluff: 30% off all ETS (Electric Train Service) tickets during three specific windows.

When you can travel:

February 23-26, 2026

March 2-5, 2026

March 9-12, 2026

The catch? (Because there’s always a catch) You can only travel Monday through Thursday.

Weekend warriors, you’re out of luck. But honestly, that might be a blessing in disguise – more on that later.

Why This Is Basically The Hunger Games of Train Tickets

Here’s what KTM won’t tell you in their pretty promotional materials: ETS tickets sell out faster than Taylor Swift concerts. We’re not exaggerating.

The numbers are absolutely wild:

250,000 tickets for a single week-long school holiday? Sold out. completely. They added extra trains. Those sold out too.

for a single week-long school holiday? They added extra trains. Those sold out too. 80,000+ tickets can disappear in 24 hours .

can disappear in . During festival seasons like Chinese New Year or Hari Raya, tickets vanish the moment they go live.

So when KTM says this promotion is “subject to availability,” they mean it.

This isn’t corporate speak – this is a genuine warning that you’re about to enter gladiator-level competition for these discounted seats.

Two Magic Words: RAMADAN30 and MUBARAK30 (If You’re Fast Enough)

Those are your promo codes.

Punch either one into the KITS Style app or the KTMB website before you pay, and boom – 30% savings.

It’s that simple. No jumping through hoops, no fine print gymnastics.

But here’s the insider tip: ETS tickets aren’t something you casually book a few days before travelling.

This is serious advance-planning territory – KTM now lets you book up to six months ahead through their website, app, or station counters. Six months! That’s longer than most people plan their actual vacations.

And even then, popular routes during festival season disappear faster than free food at a Malaysian wedding.

The early bird doesn’t just get the worm here; the early bird gets the only seat available.

Routes That Actually Matter (And Sell Out First)

This isn’t some limited-time offer for obscure destinations nobody visits. We’re talking the exact routes that sell out fastest:

KL Sentral to Butterworth (the northern corridor everyone fights over)

(the northern corridor everyone fights over) KL Sentral to Ipoh (food paradise, ticket hell)

(food paradise, ticket hell) KL Sentral to JB Sentral (they literally added a 7th train set just to handle demand)

(they literally added a 7th train set just to handle demand) Padang Besar connections (the Thai border gateway)

These are the golden routes. The ones that make grown adults refresh booking pages at midnight like they’re trying to score festival passes.

The fine print (but make it make sense):

Your ticket needs to cost at least RM40 (so no, this isn’t for short hops)

Malaysian citizens only (sorry, tourists)

Adults only – no student or senior discounts on top

One ticket per person per IC number

No refunds if you change your mind (because they know someone else will grab it instantly)

(because they know someone else will grab it instantly) Seats are first-come, first-served (and emphasis on first)

Why This Actually Matters (Beyond Just Saving Money)

Let’s be real – going home for Ramadan shouldn’t cost you a month’s salary or require the strategic planning of a military operation.

With everyone talking about the cost of living these days, KTM’s actually doing something practical about it.

The weekday-only restriction? That’s actually genius. It spreads out demand and gives regular folks a fighting chance against the weekend travel crowd. Plus, taking Monday-Thursday off for Ramadan is way more reasonable than burning weekend time.

If you miss out, don’t panic. KTM has been adding capacity (hello, 7th ETS3 train set), but demand still outstrips supply. Your alternatives aren’t glamorous – unreserved KTM Komuter seats or buses – but they’ll get you home.

The promotion runs until the allocated discounts are gone, so don’t sleep on it.

The ETS connects Padang Besar to Johor Bahru.

Book through the KITS Style app or visit ktmb.com.my. Terms and conditions apply, and so do the laws of supply and demand. May the odds be ever in your favour.

