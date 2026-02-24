Why Perikatan Nasional’s New Chairman Pick Makes Perfect Sense

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, the Menteri Besar who led Perikatan Nasional (PN) to an unprecedented clean sweep of all 32 state seats in Terengganu, has been appointed as the coalition’s new chairman.

Popularly known as Dr Sam, the PAS vice-president oversaw what political analysts have defined as one of the most comprehensive state-level victories in recent Malaysian political history.

His appointment is expected to see PN attempt to replicate the Terengganu strategies across other states where the party seeks to expand its influence.

The move shows that PN is backing leaders who can deliver wins as the coalition prepares for upcoming electoral battles at both the national and state levels.

The Logic Behind the Choice

Ahmad Samsuri’s tenure has not been without controversy – in 2022, he faced significant public criticism for holidaying in New Zealand while Terengganu was experiencing severe flooding.

The timing drew widespread condemnation, with many questioning the appropriateness of the Menteri Besar being abroad during a state emergency.

However, his recent electoral success appears to have overshadowed such past incidents in the eyes of party leadership.

The leadership change was formalised during a 30-minute emergency meeting at PAS headquarters last Sunday (22 February), where all four component party presidents – PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, outgoing chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Gerakan’s Datuk Dominic Lau, and MIPP president P. Punithan – unanimously endorsed the appointment.

Muhyiddin, who had led PN since August 2020, officially stepped down with effect from 1 January.

However, BERSATU has immediately appointed him as the coalition’s deputy chairman, ensuring he remains influential within the party structure.

The arrangement suggests a managed transition rather than a complete leadership overhaul, with the former prime minister maintaining a senior role in PN’s strategic direction.

Political Rise of an Aerospace Expert

The Ru Rendang assemblyman and Kemaman MP first entered politics in 2018 and has served as Terengganu’s top leader since then.

Before politics, he was a distinguished aerospace engineering professor with a PhD from the University of Leeds and held senior academic positions at several Malaysian universities.

He also worked as a researcher and quality assurance engineer, and represented Malaysia at international aerospace conferences, including events hosted by the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Born in Besut, Terengganu, in 1970, he’s married to Tuan Faizah Tuan Abdul Rahman.

In 2018, the couple celebrated the arrival of their first grandchild, named Emir.

