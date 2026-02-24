PKR MPs Threaten To Block Law That Would Split Attorney General’s Job

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ten PKR lawmakers are threatening to vote against a key constitutional amendment that would separate the Attorney General’s prosecutorial powers unless the government adds stronger parliamentary oversight to the bill.

PKR’s Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and his group issued a joint statement today welcoming the Constitution (Amendment) Act (No. 2) 2026, but warned it risks creating a “law enforcement institution whose powers are concentrated in the hands of just a few individuals.”

Rafizi supports the separation of powers but wants to strengthen the bill, not kill it.

The bill aims to create a separate Director of Public Prosecutions role, fulfilling a promise made in Pakatan Harapan’s 2018 election manifesto.

Currently, the Attorney General serves as both the government’s chief legal advisor and public prosecutor – a dual role critics say creates conflicts of interest.

The Math Problem

The government needs a two-thirds parliamentary majority (roughly 148 out of 222 MPs) to pass constitutional amendments.

The ruling coalition currently has 153 seats, comfortably meeting the threshold.

Losing 10 PKR votes would leave them with 143 votes – falling short of the required 148.

While the 10 MPs alone cannot kill the bill, they can force the government to seek opposition support or risk other coalition MPs following suit.

The group includes MPs from across the country: Rafizi Ramli (Pandan), Wong Chen (Subang), Lee Chean Chung (Petaling Jaya), S. Kesavan (Sungai Siput), Onn Abu Bakar (Batu Pahat), Rodziah Ismail (Ampang), Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa), Zahir Hassan (Wangsa Maju), Hassan Karim (Pasir Gudang), and Bakhtiar Wan Chik (Balik Pulau).



What PKR Wants: Four Specific Demands

Echoing concerns from civil society groups, including Bersih 2.0, Ideas, and Rasuah Busters, the MPs argue the current framework gives the Prime Minister and Judicial and Legal Service Commission disproportionate control over appointments.

They cited the 1MDB scandal as an example, noting that despite public and parliamentary criticism of the then-Attorney General’s handling of the investigation, “neither the people nor Parliament had any power to take action against the Public Prosecutor.”

The MPs outlined four key demands:

Parliamentary Committee Review: Refer the bill first to Parliament’s Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform (chaired by William Leong) for cross-party feedback. Televised Confirmation Hearings: Instead of just Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) recommendations, candidates should undergo public hearings before the Special Select Committee, then secure a simple majority vote in the Dewan Rakyat before royal assent. Parliamentary Dismissal Powers: Enable the Dewan Rakyat to table motions to dismiss a sitting Public Prosecutor for misconduct, requiring a two-thirds majority to formally advise the King to establish a tribunal. Shorter Four-Year Term: Reduce the proposed seven-year term to four years, arguing the longer period makes the Public Prosecutor “excessively powerful across several governments.”

Rafizi vs Anwar: The Growing Rift

Rafizi’s group wants Parliament to be involved in the appointment and removal of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They also want to shorten the proposed seven-year term to four years, saying it gives too much power to one person across multiple governments.

This challenge adds to the ongoing friction between the former PKR deputy president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, despite their historically close relationship.

The Pandan MP has openly criticised Anwar’s government over corruption allegations against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki and scandals involving Anwar’s former political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador.

He has warned about “hidden hands” influencing the administration and hinted that he may fall out of favour after losing a party post to Anwar’s daughter, Nurul Izzah.

Earlier this month, Rafizi himself faced corruption allegations, which Anwar urged be investigated transparently.

In his latest salvo, Rafizi claimed that Anwar’s accusations against Perikatan Nasional (PN) of receiving gambling funds lack evidence.

What Happens Next

This reform would separate prosecutorial decisions from political influence, potentially leading to more independent criminal investigations.

But the standoff shows even ruling party MPs will challenge the government when they believe reforms don’t go far enough.

For ordinary Malaysians, the outcome will determine whether the country gets meaningful judicial reforms or maintains the current system where one person wears two powerful hats.

The government’s final decision depends on Friday’s (27 February) Cabinet meeting and discussions with other parties.

Rafizi said their final decision will be made after considering the Cabinet meeting results and input from other political parties.

With the vote scheduled for 3 March, the government must decide whether to accept the MPs’ demands or risk the bill failing due to insufficient support.

