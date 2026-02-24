Man Uses Mousetrap To Catch Cat Pooping In His Yard, Says ‘Don’t Humanise Cats’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A cat caught in a mousetrap has led to an online argument about dealing with problem cats in the neighbourhood.

The photos from Rawang, Selangor, show the cat locked in the trap after a man known as Mohd Faizal caught it for pooping on his property.

This happens a lot in Malaysia – pets roam around, use people’s homes as toilets, and neighbours get mad at each other about it.

One social media user said seeing the trapped cat made them sad and told both cat owners and neighbours to talk things out better.

They said cat owners should get litter boxes and clean up the mess, while neighbours should try talking first instead of trapping cats.

People Taking Sides

The posts got hundreds of comments from people who don’t agree with each other.

Mohd Faizal defended his actions by saying people shouldn’t treat cats like humans.

He believes people shouldn’t feed or care for cats, arguing that cats should live wild and find their own food.

Some people supported his view, with one commenter saying that cats not kept inside or in cages are just street cats that homeowners have the right to move somewhere else.

However, others disagreed.

A cat owner with seven pets said cat owners need to keep their pets locked up so they don’t bother neighbours.

Legal Questions Arise

Meanwhile, social media users have begun sharing information about Malaysia’s Animal Welfare Act 2015.

The law states that trapping and relocating someone else’s pet could result in fines of RM20,000 to RM100,000 or up to three years in prison.

This kind of neighbourhood fight is not uncommon in Malaysian towns and cities.

As more buildings go up, people and animals are forced to live closer together, creating new problems that communities are still learning how to handle.

Many are now calling for clearer guidelines on how neighbours should resolve such disputes before they escalate.

