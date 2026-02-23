[Watch] 1995 Gong Xi Raya Song Resurfaces, Young People Think It’s AI

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sometimes the internet serves up exactly what your heart didn’t know it needed.

A music video featuring seven women in floral traditional outfits singing “Gong Xi Gong Xi” – but with Malay subtitles reading “Selamat Tahun Baru” – has Malaysians losing their collective minds with nostalgia.

Half the comments are convinced it’s AI-generated, while the other half are having flashbacks to 1995.

“At this stage, I am not sure this is real or AI,” wrote one confused user, perfectly capturing the generational divide playing out in the comment section.

But here’s the beautiful truth: this isn’t some deepfake fever dream.

It’s a genuine artefact from Malaysia’s most legendary cultural moment – the 1995 “Kongsi Raya,” when Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri coincided for the first time in decades.

The song, performed by Xian Nu Zu He (Seven Fairies) and produced by Hong Yong Music – a Puchong-based company that’s been quietly preserving Malaysian Chinese music culture for decades – became the unofficial soundtrack to that historic year.

A Few Malay Words, Endless Malaysian Hearts

Hong Yong Music, now a YouTube powerhouse with their Sunbirds Series and piano collections, was already creating these cross-cultural moments back when the internet was just a twinkle in dial-up’s eye.

The magic wasn’t in the length of the Malay verses – it was in the gesture of acknowledging Malaysia’s multicultural reality, where festivals blend into something uniquely Malaysian.

“Just imagine nak balik raya kampung, jalan jem, cina bagi oren, melayu bagi rendang ayam dengan ketupat, dayyummmm, I love Malaysia,” wrote one user, perfectly capturing the chaos and beauty of Kongsi Raya.

The phenomenon occurs roughly every 30 years when the lunar calendars align just right, creating memories so powerful that nearly three decades later, a simple music video can trigger mass nostalgia.

“Bdk gen z ingt AI. But it’s real,” laughed one millennial, watching younger Malaysians struggle to believe such wholesome multiculturalism could exist without artificial intelligence.

One helpful commenter even provided the YouTube search terms: “Boleh cari MV ni kat YouTube kalau korang interested: Xian Nu Zu He – Gong Xi Gong Xi.”

The Magic Lives On – And It’s Coming Back

The comments reveal the lasting impact of that brief moment when Malaysia’s two biggest celebrations became one – double ang pow money, epic traffic jams, shared food traditions, and one catchy song from a Selangor production house that made everyone feel included.

The best part? The next Kongsi Raya cycles are expected in 2029, 2030, and 2031, meaning a whole new generation will get to experience the beautiful chaos of dual celebrations.

For now, Malaysians are content to let this 30-year-old music video from a Puchong studio remind them of what makes their country special – the ability to take a simple Chinese New Year song, add a few Malay words, and create something that belongs to everyone.

“I love amoi,” commented one user, summing up the entire Malaysian experience in three words.

Sometimes the most profound cultural moments come from the most unexpected places – like a music production company in Puchong that understood Malaysia’s heart long before the rest of the world caught up.

