Guy Charges RM5 For Every RM100 Fresh Cash, Accidentally Starts Huge Online Fight

Meet Ijam Runner, a guy with stacks of crisp new banknotes and the power to divide Malaysian social media into warring camps.

His innocent Facebook post offering Hari Raya money exchange – RM5 service fee per RM100 – led to a debate that perfectly captures modern Malaysia.

You want fresh notes delivered? Pay RM105 total: RM100 for the money, RM5 for his trouble.

Simple capitalism met Malaysian internet chaos.

When Money Exchange Becomes Rocket Science

Within hours, comments exploded into a heated debate between those questioning the practice and others defending the service.

Some people pulled out heavy terminology about riba al-fadl (forbidden interest), while others shot back, “Dia bukan paksa pun!” (He’s not forcing anyone!).

The situation became a battle over whether this practice constituted riba (because he is taking RM5 for every RM100) or whether the RM5 was simply a service charge, which is permitted.

One user captured the debate perfectly: “RM5 pun kedekut bana” (Too stingy for RM5).

Hours in Line or RM5? Easy Choice

Behind the debate lies Malaysian reality: banks during Hari Raya are hellscapes of endless queues and limited fresh notes.

“Haritu pkul 10 beratur siap dekat2 pkul 1 baru satu bank,” complained one user (I queued from 10 am until nearly 1 pm).

While scholars debate Islamic finance, the people voted with their wallets – Ijam’s comments flooded with “Area mana?” (Which area?) and specific orders.

The market decided: RM5 to avoid a queue nightmare is a bargain, or as one commenter put it, “Rm5 bayaran utk 1 kemalasan” (RM5 payment for one laziness).

These days, you can actually request fresh Hari Raya notes online through banks’ mobile apps and collect them at the branch – no queues, no controversy, no RM5 fees.

But where’s the fun in that?

