Michelle Yeoh Makes History As First Malaysian To Get Hollywood Star – And It’s About Time

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh finally got the recognition she’s deserved for decades – a shiny new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Malaysian actress, who made history as the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the Oscars for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” was honoured with the 2,836th star on Wednesday (18 February).

Getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star isn’t just any old award – these monuments recognise outstanding achievements in entertainment and are seriously coveted honours that only about 24 people receive each year.

Yeoh now joins the ranks of legends like Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe, and Steven Spielberg among the stars that draw tourists from around the world.

Even more impressive? Yeoh is the first Malaysian to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in recognition of her significant contributions to the film industry.

She showed up looking absolutely stunning in a bright yellow gown with green leaf embroidery, because why wouldn’t you dress like sunshine when you’re literally becoming a Hollywood star?

She was selected as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, announced in June 2023.

The Squad Shows Up

The whole thing went down in front of a Hollywood landmark, TCL Chinese Theatre, with a guest list that read like an Asian excellence reunion.

American filmmaker Jon M. Chu, who directed her in “Crazy Rich Asians,” hosted the ceremony alongside Ang Lee, the guy who gave Yeoh her big break in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

Sandra Oh, Awkwafina (Nora Lum), and Ke Huy Quan – her Oscar-winning co-star from “Everything Everywhere” – all showed up to celebrate.

“This is beyond insane and surreal,” Yeoh said during her speech, which honestly sounds about right for someone who went from Malaysian action films to Hollywood royalty.

She got real about her journey, saying the path from Malaysia to Hollywood “wasn’t a straight line” and admitting there were times she wondered if she belonged.

The best moment? When she thanked Ang for proving she could actually act, not just kick ass in action scenes.

Thank you for discovering that I can actually act.

A Star Worth Waiting For

Yeoh kept it humble, saying the star might have her name on it, but it represents everyone who helped her get there.

She also dropped some wisdom about how where you start doesn’t determine where you can end up, which feels pretty perfect coming from someone who literally travelled from Ipoh to Hollywood immortality.

Even cooler?

Someone made a doll of Yeoh holding her Oscar, and she posed with it at the ceremony.

Because sometimes you need a tiny version of your biggest moment to make the whole thing feel real.

