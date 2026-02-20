Man Loses Leg In Chinese New Year Fireworks Explosion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 30-year-old man had his left leg severed after fireworks exploded while he was celebrating the Chinese New Year outside his home in Segamat, Johor.

The incident happened around 12.30 am on Tuesday (17 February) at Taman Damai Jaya, Bukit Siput, when the man was setting off fireworks in front of his house.

Segamat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Jumazanzahir Chek Ismail said the victim was playing with a “shoot cake 4(D) 16 shot (premium)” type of firework when it exploded.

“The fireworks exploded and caused severe injuries, resulting in the victim’s left leg being severed,” he said in a statement on Wednesday (18 February).

The man was rushed to the red zone at Segamat Hospital for treatment.

Police Urge Public To Use Approved Fireworks In Open Areas

Medical officers confirmed his left leg was amputated below the knee, though he is now in stable condition.

Police are investigating the case under Sections 6 and 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both.

The superintendent advised the public to only use approved fireworks in open areas and to follow proper safety measures, as fireworks can cause serious injuries and legal consequences.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Segamat district police headquarters at 07-9324222 or visit the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, a video purportedly showing the fireworks display that led to the injury has been circulating on social media.

Banned Fireworks Carry Heavy Penalties, Jail Time

This happened right after police told people that only two types of fireworks – ‘Happy Boom’ and ‘Pop-Pop’ – are allowed during Chinese New Year if you have the right permits.

But the ‘shoot cake’ fireworks that hurt this guy?

They’re not even on the approved list.

People online are already complaining about the police warning, saying authorities never really crack down on illegal fireworks anyway.

If you get caught with banned fireworks, you could end up paying RM10,000 in fines or even land in jail.

READ MORE: Malaysian Police Get Roasted Online After Last-Minute CNY Fireworks Warning Goes Ignored, No Enforcement Follows

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.