JPJ Fixes The “Queue Numbers Habis” Problem That’s Been Driving Everyone Crazy

If you’ve ever tried to renew your license or handle any JPJ business, you know the pain.

You wake up early, rush to the JPJ office, only to find out “nombor giliran sudah habis” even though it’s still morning and the office is supposed to be open until evening.

Well, JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli just announced they’ve finally fixed this annoying problem – and they’ve been doing it since 13 January.

All JPJ offices nationwide are now issuing unlimited queue numbers during their operating hours.

No more of that “sorry, numbers finished” nonsense when it’s only 2 pm, and the office closes at 5:30 pm.

According to Aedy, this change came after numerous public complaints about queues running out long before closing time, even when there were still hours left in the working day.

Why This Was Happening Before

Turns out, it wasn’t because JPJ staff were lazy or closing early.

The problem was that they had daily capacity limits based on:

How many staff they had

How long each service takes

Which services need physical checks and verification

So they would calculate “okay, we can handle 200 people today” and stop giving numbers after that, even if it was still early.

Now it’s simple – as long as the office is open, you can get a queue number.

You still need to use the JPJeQ system to get your number, but at least you won’t be turned away just because you came after lunch.

Operating hours remain the same:

Monday & Friday: 7:45 am – 5:30 pm

Tuesday to Thursday: 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

No More Taking Emergency Leave for License Renewal

This might seem like a small change, but it’s actually huge for regular people. Before this:

You had to take leave super early just to get a queue number

People were camping outside JPJ offices before they opened

You never knew if your trip would be wasted

Working people couldn’t do JPJ business during lunch breaks

Now you can actually plan your JPJ visits like a normal human being.

Aedy said this is part of JPJ’s “commitment to strengthen public service delivery that is more responsive, transparent and customer-oriented.”

Basically, they’re admitting the old system was frustrating, and they’re trying to be more customer-friendly.

What This Means for You

Good news: You can now get JPJ services throughout their operating hours without worrying about numbers running out

Reality check: You’ll probably still have to wait a long time, but at least you won’t be turned away at the door

Pro tip: The JPJeQ system is still required, so make sure you know how to use it

JPJ finally listened to all the complaints and fixed one of the most annoying parts of dealing with government services.

Whether JPJ offices can actually handle the increased volume without making waiting times even longer.

But hey, at least now you know you’ll get served if you show up during operating hours!

Have you tried the new unlimited queue system yet? Is it actually better, or are the waiting times just longer now?

Parts of this story have been sourced from Utusan.

