Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Ramps Up Hygiene After Health Concerns Go Viral

A family’s social media post about getting sick after visiting Big Bad Wolf’s book sale has led to widespread online discussion, prompting the popular book retailer to announce enhanced hygiene protocols.

Recently, a Malaysian parent shared on social media that their family of seven – including children – experienced vomiting and diarrhoea after visiting the Big Bad Wolf sale at Hextar World, Empire City in Petaling Jaya.

According to the post, four children and three adults developed symptoms.

The parent noted that family members who didn’t wear gloves while browsing books were the ones who got sick.

One child required hospital admission for persistent vomiting and diarrhoea, the parent reported.

The post, which has received over 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments, asked other visitors if they experienced similar symptoms.

Health Expert Weighs In

One commenter suggested that the family seek medical attention, noting potential concerns such as leptospirosis or exposure to mould and fungi from books or the surrounding area.

Another user urged the family to file an official complaint with the Ministry of Health to ensure a proper investigation and, if needed, sanitisation.

Within 24 hours of the viral post, Big Bad Wolf announced new hygiene measures on their social media:

Thorough wipe-down of all books across the venue

of all books across the venue Proactive glove distribution at entrances

at entrances Increased sanitisation frequency in common areas and exhibition halls

in common areas and exhibition halls Coordination with mall management on cleaning protocols

The company framed these as “new standards” and said they were “amping up hygiene protocols to keep the vibes (and the books) spotless.”

Reading Between the Lines

Big Bad Wolf book sales are massively popular across Malaysia – we’re talking about events that can draw thousands of book hunters looking for heavily discounted reads.

These aren’t small gatherings. Families, students, and serious book collectors all pack into these venues, often spending hours browsing through thousands of titles.

Here’s what people are noticing: Big Bad Wolf’s hygiene announcement came right after the health concerns started spreading online.

The company hasn’t directly mentioned the viral post, but the timing hasn’t gone unnoticed by social media users.

Whether there’s an official investigation or not, this whole situation shows why hygiene matters at large public events – especially when you’re dealing with books that might have been stored in warehouses for months.

For future book hunters, the new safety measures might actually be a relief.

Getting gloves handed to you at the door? That’s probably something many visitors will appreciate, regardless of what led to the change.

