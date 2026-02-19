Anwar’s Old Youth Movement Pushes For Better Corruption Fighting

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) released a statement calling for improvements in how Malaysia handles corruption cases.

They’re asking political leaders to be more consistent and stop treating anti-corruption efforts like political weapons.

Pretty straightforward message: “Focus on real reform, not political games.”

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin pointed out some issues they see with current anti-corruption efforts:

Corruption investigations that seem inconsistent

Different standards for different people

Using corruption cases for political advantage

Promises of reform that don’t lead to actual changes

Their main worry?

That people are losing trust because anti-corruption efforts look selective or change depending on politics.

What They Want Done

ABIM didn’t just complain – they suggested specific fixes:

Make the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) more independent

Separate the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor roles

Create a Political Financing Act for transparency

Better protect whistleblowers

Reform how government contracts are awarded

ABIM has been around since 1971 and has always been involved in social and political issues.

Interestingly, the current Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was the organisation’s second president from 1974 to 1982 before moving into mainstream politics with UMNO.

This connection makes their statement noteworthy – not because they’re targeting anyone specifically, but because it shows how civil society groups continue advocating for reform regardless of who’s in power, even when they have historical ties to current leaders.

Echoing Public Frustration

Malaysia has long faced corruption issues, and public trust in institutions remains a concern, with ABIM’s statement reflecting what many Malaysians think – that anti-corruption efforts need to be fair and consistent.

They’re basically saying what many people feel: actions matter more than promises.

ABIM wants all Malaysian politicians to treat corruption seriously and consistently.

They’re pushing for institutional changes that would make the system work better, regardless of which party is in power.

As they put it: “The people judge through actions, not slogans.”

Whether politicians will listen and implement these reforms remains to be seen.

This comes as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, recently emphasised that the MACC is under scrutiny in the ongoing fight against graft, indicating that no one is above the law.

