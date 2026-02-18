Malaysian Police Get Roasted Online After Last-Minute CNY Fireworks Warning Goes Ignored, No Enforcement Follows

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You know that feeling when someone reminds you about rules right after you’ve already broken them with zero consequences?

That’s the sentiment many Malaysians are expressing online after police reissued a fireworks warning… the day after massive violations of their own previously announced guidelines.

Here’s the timeline that has everyone scratching their heads:

15 February: KL Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus issues a comprehensive warning – only “Pop Pop” and “Happy Boom” fireworks allowed with permits, no fireworks past midnight, up to 7 years jail or RM10,000 fine for violations

16 February (CNY Eve): Massive fireworks displays across Malaysia until 2-3 AM – clearly violating both the approved types and midnight rules, with no visible police enforcement

17 February: Police release another official statement about fireworks control with the same warnings

While the 15 February warning came specifically from the Kuala Lumpur police chief, similar fireworks regulations apply nationwide under the Explosives Act 1957.

When Rules Meet Reality

However, enforcement appears to vary by state and district, with many Malaysians reporting similar experiences of widespread violations and minimal enforcement across the country.

They set clear rules, people broke them massively for hours, and then they… just repeated the same warning.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) had already explained how they monitor fireworks under various laws, specified that only certain “pop-pop” and “happy boom” types are allowed with proper permits, and warned about penalties.

But when widespread violations occurred, the response was another announcement rather than visible enforcement action.

The enforcement challenge becomes even more apparent when considering the timeline: vendors were openly selling powerful aerial fireworks weeks before police issued their 15 February reminder that only ‘pop-pop’ and ‘happy boom’ types were allowed.

But Malaysians Weren’t Having It

The comment section turned into an absolute roast session, and the responses hit different when you know the full timeline:

“Just talk… last night until 1 AM, there were still people setting them off”

“In this era, when police release statements, the whole of Malaysia just laughs”

“There was booming and banging last night, they even shot at my house… where was the enforcement?”

“Just talk… there’s no enforcement at all”

“2 AM and still booming in Pulai, Johor. Police were…”

“How many arrests were made last night? Or will there only be arrests a month later during Raya?”

One commenter got specific about the timing: “Why didn’t you release this notice before Chinese New Year? Can’t you see what they’re doing here?”

What’s Really Getting People Fired Up

What’s resonating with people isn’t confusion about the rules – it’s the complete disconnect between policy announcements and actual enforcement:

15 February: Clear rules announced with serious penalties

16 February: Widespread violations across the country for hours

Zero visible enforcement during the violations

17 February: Same rules repeated as if nothing happened

Multiple commenters shared the same experience: “Heard all kinds of illegal fireworks until 2-3 AM, way past your midnight rule, but no police came”

This fireworks thing has people talking about a bigger issue: why do authorities keep making announcements but not actually enforce anything?

Malaysians are saying stuff like “You can talk all you want, but if nothing happens, what’s the point?” and “Do they have the same energy for illegal construction and other problems?”

One person said it perfectly: “We can read your statements and hear your warnings, but where’s the actual action when it counts?”

To Be Fair

The police genuinely care about safety – fireworks can hurt people and cause accidents.

Plus, trying to catch everyone breaking fireworks rules across the whole country on Chinese New Year is really hard work.

Maybe they thought warning people beforehand would be enough to stop most violations.

Perhaps the police were being gracious – choosing to focus on public safety warnings rather than conducting mass raids during a major cultural celebration.

After all, nobody really wants to see heavy enforcement action during festive periods.

And let’s be honest – police are in a no-win situation here. If they had conducted raids and made arrests during CNY, people would have complained that they were being too strict and ruining the celebration.

When they don’t enforce, they get criticised for being all talk and no action. Damned if they do, damned if they don’t.

