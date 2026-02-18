Family Of Five Found Dead In Kuantan Home During Chinese New Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A quiet residential neighborhood in Kuantan, Pahang, was shaken by a tragic family murder-suicide that left five people dead on Chinese New Year’s Day.

Early Tuesday morning (17 February) around 7 AM, police discovered five bodies inside a home in Taman Cherating Damai.

The victims were a 32-year-old man, his 28-year-old wife, their two young daughters aged three and four, and the man’s 55-year-old mother.

Police believe the 32-year-old father killed his family members with a knife before taking his own life.

The bodies of the man, his wife, and children were found in a bedroom, while his mother was discovered in the kitchen.

The only person who survived was the suspect’s 15-year-old brother, who was also in the house when it happened.

He heard the commotion and alerted people outside, which is how authorities were contacted.

No Warning Signs

One neighbor, 60-year-old Saliba, said she saw the young boy sitting outside the house that morning.

When I went to greet him, he just pointed inside without saying anything. He looked very shocked.

Neighbors described the family as having no apparent problems, with the suspect known for being friendly and greeting people regularly.

Just the day before, one neighbor had chatted with his mother during her usual morning exercise routine, never imagining it would be their last conversation.

The incident particularly shocked the quiet, predominantly Muslim community where nothing like this had happened since the housing development was built in 2009.

Crowds of onlookers and dozens of police vehicles descended on the normally tranquil neighborhood, disrupting what should have been a peaceful Chinese New Year holiday.

Community in Shock

According to police, the suspect had recently moved back to his family home about a month ago after quitting his job in Selangor.

He had only started working in Kuantan a week before the incident occurred.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the man had no history of mental health issues.

We’re still investigating the motive, but we’re not ruling out family or financial problems.

Police seized the knife believed to be the murder weapon and found slash wounds on all victims.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, with authorities awaiting autopsy results.

Police have urged the public not to speculate about the incident while investigations are ongoing.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro and Bernama.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.