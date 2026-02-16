[Watch] What Happens When A Muslim YB Wears A Cheongsam In Malaysia?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So here’s what happened: Syerleena Abdul Rashid, a DAP Malay Muslim politician from Bukit Bendera, Penang, posted a video of herself wearing a red cheongsam while visiting a Chinese primary school for Chinese New Year.

Simple enough, right?

Well, the Instagram post exploded with over 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments – and surprisingly, most of them were absolutely loving it.

“Finally we get a member of parliament who accepts and respects ALL races. I am very proud to call you my MP,” wrote one constituent from Bukit Bendera.

Another comment said, “Leadership by example. I wear baju melayu during raya celebrations. Cuz i enjoy it alot.”

The overwhelming sentiment? Malaysians are hungry for politicians who actually walk the talk on racial unity.

Comments like “We need more open mindset Malaysian like you” and “Excellent YB, keep rocking. We need leaders like you to take care of our multinational country” kept pouring in.

When Fashion Becomes Politics (The Good Kind)

What’s fascinating is how this simple gesture resonated with ordinary Malaysians. People weren’t just praising the outfit – they were praising what it represents.

One person called her “1 in a million,” while others noted how rare it is to see politicians genuinely engage with all communities.

Even a local tailor jumped into the comments, complimenting how well the red qipao suited her and offering custom services – because apparently good cross-cultural fashion deserves recognition too.

The response shows something beautiful about Malaysian society.

When politicians make genuine efforts to bridge communities, people notice and appreciate it.

More Than Just One MP: A Malaysian Moment

Sure, there were some critical voices, but they were vastly outnumbered by Malaysians celebrating this kind of inclusive leadership.

As one commenter perfectly put it: “Why? Because she can.”

Sometimes the simplest gestures – like wearing traditional dress to honour another culture – speak louder than any political speech ever could.

And it’s not just Syerleena – at the same time, other Malays are encouraging Malaysian Chinese to embrace their traditional dress.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.