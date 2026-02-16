Police Allow Only 2 Types Of Fireworks For CNY – But Does Anyone Actually Follow This?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus announced that only two types of fireworks are permitted for Chinese New Year celebrations: Happy Boom sparklers and Pop Pop firecrackers.

The reasoning: These contain no fuel components that could endanger public safety.

The catch: Even these “approved” fireworks require permits from local district police headquarters and must meet specific specifications.

Playing with unauthorised fireworks can result in charges under the Explosives Act 1957 and the Minor Offences Act 1955.

The curfew: No fireworks after 12 midnight to avoid public disturbance.

The Reality Check

But here’s what makes you think: Does this announcement actually change anything?

What we see every year:

Massive firework displays in residential areas

Roadside stalls selling various types of firecrackers

Celebrations lasting until 2-3 AM

Social media is flooded with videos of elaborate firework shows

A recent social media post by @sakinahshariffuddin perfectly captures the Malaysian reality:

I live in a Chinese neighbourhood. Every CNY they play fireworks until 1-2 AM. My kids can’t sleep. But what do I do? Get angry? Fight? Waste of time. I want to live peacefully.

Her solution? “Tomorrow is CNY, let’s go out and watch uncle and auntie play fireworks!”

The response: hundreds of supportive comments praising her tolerance and understanding.

The Questions This Raises

If only 2 types of fireworks are legal, why do we see elaborate displays in every neighbourhood each year?

Are authorities deliberately looking the other way during festive seasons?

Drive around any area before CNY, and you’ll spot roadside stalls openly selling various types of firecrackers.

It begs the question of whether these are all operating illegally or if there’s an unspoken understanding about enforcement.

Most importantly, should ordinary citizens actually report their neighbours for playing unauthorised fireworks, or does the viral thread’s message of choosing tolerance over strict rule-following reflect the Malaysian way of maintaining social harmony?

The Law vs Reality Gap

Police say only 2 types of fireworks are allowed with permits before midnight, but every CNY we see massive displays that go until 2-3 AM with little to no enforcement.

Most Malaysians, like the viral thread author, choose to join their neighbours rather than report them, prioritising community harmony over strict rule-following.

This same police announcement occurs every year, with little change in behaviour, suggesting that some laws in Malaysia function more like flexible guidelines than hard rules.

Maybe that’s actually okay – the overwhelming support for the “tolerance over confrontation” approach shows Malaysian-style understanding might be more valuable than perfect legal compliance.

The annual announcement lets authorities set official boundaries while allowing cultural flexibility in practice.

But it raises the question: should Malaysians actually report neighbours playing illegal fireworks, or is turning a blind eye part of what makes our multicultural society work?

What would you choose?

