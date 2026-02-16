Malaysians Tapping Out on Beer as Budgets Run Dry, But Heineken Still Pours In The Profits

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians are clearly feeling the pinch in their wallets – and it’s showing up in their beer consumption.

Heineken Malaysia’s latest financial results reveal what many of us already suspected: when money gets tight, the first things to go are the “nice-to-haves” like that after-work beer or weekend drinks with friends.

The brewing giant’s sales remained flat at RM2.8 billion in 2025, despite its brands such as Tiger Beer, Guinness, and Heineken being as popular as ever.

The reason? “Softer consumer sentiment” – corporate speak for “people are watching their spending.”

The Double Whammy

It wasn’t just tight budgets hitting beer sales.

The government also raised alcohol excise duties in November 2025, making that already-expensive pint even pricier.

Anyone who’s been to a bar or pub lately knows the feeling – what used to cost for a beer now costs even more, making you think twice about ordering that second round.

Despite Malaysians drinking less, Heineken Malaysia remained profitable, reporting RM459 million in net profit. How?

They got really good at “disciplined cost management” – cutting expenses without cutting quality.

Think of it like how families are tightening their belts at home – buying generic brands, cooking more, finding ways to spend less while still getting by.

Heineken did the corporate version of this.

The Real-World Impact

The company’s managing director, Martijn van Keulen, didn’t sugarcoat it: they expect things to get even tougher, with “macroeconomic uncertainty and inflationary pressures” continuing to affect how much people spend on beer.

Translation: Your grocery bills are still going up, petrol prices aren’t getting cheaper, and that beer money might have to go toward more essential things.

Despite the challenging year, Heineken Malaysia still paid out 152 sen per share in dividends – giving back 100% of its profits to shareholders.

So if you own Heineken shares, you’re still getting paid even as everyone else drinks less.

Heineken’s 2025 results are basically a mirror of what’s happening in Malaysian households right now – everyone’s being more careful with money, but the smart ones are finding ways to survive and even thrive.

Whether that means more affordable nights in instead of expensive nights out, well, that’s up to your wallet to decide. Just remember to enjoy responsibly, and when you drive, never drink.

