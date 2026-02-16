Is It OK To Give CNY Angpow To Malay Friends? The Responses Will Warm Your Heart

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a country where racial harmony sometimes feels fragile, a simple question on social media has revealed something beautiful about Malaysian society.

A Threads post recently asked online: “Can Chinese people give angpow to Malays? Like, at Chinese events, where are the Malays? Or give angpow to Malay kids? I’m scared of getting criticised.”

Angpow, of course, being those coveted red packets that everyone looks forward to during Chinese New Year.

The question led to an outpouring of warmth and humour that would make any Malaysian proud.

Beyond the Laughs: Real Talk About Harmony

“Boleh je” (It’s totally fine) was the overwhelming response, with many Malays chiming in to encourage the cross-cultural gift-giving.

One person perfectly captured the Malaysian spirit: “Angpow is money, right? Money matters, of course, can!”

Others got hilariously practical: “Can! I accept with sincerity”, and “Boss, you can give me rice and angpow too!”

But beyond the jokes, some responses showed deeper understanding.

One person wrote: “From religious, social, and harmony perspectives – all good. No problem at all, sister. Just do it. May your family’s blessings increase”

When Cultures Collide (In The Best Way)

What’s heartwarming is how many Malays shared positive experiences of receiving angpow from Chinese colleagues and bosses.

“I always get them from my Chinese ex-boss and current boss. If you have extra angpow, you can give it here,” one person shared.

Another joked: “Cannot!! If you don’t want to give, I’ll take them.”

This conversation reveals something special about Malaysian society: people genuinely want to participate in one another’s cultures, but sometimes worry about overstepping boundaries.

The fact that a Malaysian Chinese felt comfortable asking this question publicly and received overwhelmingly positive responses shows that, beneath all the political noise, ordinary Malaysians are hungry for genuine multicultural connection.

It’s the same spirit we saw when MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid’s cheongsam video went viral – Malaysians celebrating when people make genuine efforts to bridge communities.

READ MORE: [Watch] What Happens When A Muslim YB Wears A Cheongsam In Malaysia?

READ MORE: [Watch] “Ma Chao High” And Mighty Upset: Are Malaysians Killing CNY Songs?

READ MORE: Police Allow Only 2 Types Of Fireworks For CNY – But Does Anyone Actually Follow This?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.