[Watch] “Ma Chao High” And Mighty Upset: Are Malaysians Killing CNY Songs?

Two Malaysian Chinese New Year songs have divided people online – some say they’re fun and catchy, others say they’re blasphemous.

The songs are titled “Ong Ong Kaw Kaw” and “Ma Chao High,” and they were released for the Chinese New Year 2026.

People who speak Cantonese got especially upset because “Ma Chao High” sounds like a swear word.

Meanwhile, the phrase “Ong Kaw Kaw” means “extraordinarily lucky” in Malaysian Chinese, but when said quickly, it sounds like a Cantonese word for stupidity, which has caused confusion and controversy.

But that’s not all – critics also slammed “Ong Ong Kaw Kaw” because one singer looks like the beloved late Hong Kong comedy legend Lydia Shum Din-ha.

Nicknamed “Fei Jie” (Fat Sister), she was hugely loved in Hong Kong; people called her the “Happy Fruit” because she made everyone laugh and feel good for over 40 years.

Critics said it’s disrespectful to drag such an icon who has passed away into what they called ‘low-class’ entertainment, while others said the resemblance may be unintentional.

People Are Mad

Online comments called the songs “garbage” and “stupid.”

People in Hong Kong and China said they don’t respect Chinese culture.

Parents don’t want their kids singing these songs because they worry children will repeat words that sound rude without knowing it.

One person wrote: “You can’t make jokes with Chinese New Year songs.”

But some Malaysians hit back, saying the songs are just for fun and critics need to chill out.

The linguistic confusion isn’t new – even Guangzhou in Guangdong, China, where Cantonese comes from, has faced similar issues: its official tourism slogan, “Hi Young Guangzhou”, has drawn ridicule because the word ‘Hi’ can sound similar to a Cantonese word for ‘vagina,’ creating unintended humour during conversations.

Hence, the Malaysian “Ma Chao High” song likely gave Guangzhou people some sort of déjà vu.

The Battle for the Soul of Chinese New Year

Traditional Chinese New Year songs talk about good luck and family, but these new Malaysian songs use internet jokes and modern music.

This makes older people and traditional communities angry, while younger people might prefer them.

Even among Malaysians, there are mixed feelings, showing that Chinese communities around the world don’t always agree on what’s acceptable.

So are they ruining Chinese New Year songs?

Depends on who you ask – traditional people say yes, modern people say no.

Some said the music creators could have chosen not to release the songs immediately after completing them, giving themselves time to reflect and spot any potential gaffes.

