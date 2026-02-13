[Watch] Nga Kor Ming Says Selangor Should Talk To Sultan About Pig Farm Ban

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A government minister believes Selangor state should meet with its sultan to discuss the pig-farming controversy that has led to a complete ban on the industry.

Selangor has decided to close all pig farms in the state and buy all pork from elsewhere instead. This follows what the sultan wanted.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari said Selangor already brings in about 70 per cent of its pork from other states. Now it will be 100 per cent.

All existing pig farms, including those in Tanjong Sepat and Kuala Langat, will be shut down gradually with assistance from veterinary officials.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said Selangor’s government should prepare a proper plan and present it to Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

He described the sultan as open to discussion.

Don’t Make It About Race or Religion

Nga, who is also DAP deputy chairman, said this issue should not become about politics, race or religion.

Don’t bring in religion, don’t bring in race. When you do that, everyone loses, and no one wins. You can’t make everyone happy that way.

He thinks the government should focus on environmental concerns instead, since the sultan was worried that pollution would affect local people.

Nga suggested the state could have tried to upgrade pig farms with foreign funding and modern technology, as Denmark, the Netherlands, and China do.

But his ideas came too late – the state had already chosen to ban everything instead of trying to fix the problems.

Sarawak Is Ready To Supply More Pork

Sarawak state says it can send more pigs to Selangor to help address the shortage.

Sarawak’s agriculture minister, Stephen Rundi Utom, said his state has been sending live pigs to Selangor since last year and can send more now.

We’re also happy to supply other states that want to buy from us.

Sarawak has several small pig farms and three big modern ones in different areas.

This means Selangor will stop producing pork and instead buy it elsewhere, while Sarawak’s farming business could grow.

The federal government still controls who can produce pork and who can import it.

The ban has got people talking online about how it affects local communities, with some pointing out how important pork is to the Chinese community.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malaysia Gazette and FMT.

