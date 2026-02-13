Malaysian Influencer Offers RM50 For Fake CNY Girlfriend After Ditching Female Persona

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Remember Bryan Wee?

The Malaysian influencer who spent years living as a woman named Bai En before announcing his return to male identity on New Year’s Day?

Well, he’s back in the news again – this time for a Valentine’s Day post that’s got everyone talking.

In a video that’s been making rounds on social media, Wee is looking for a woman to pretend to be his girlfriend during Chinese New Year family visits.

And the terms? Let’s just say they’re pretty specific.

What RM50 Actually Buys You

For RM50, Wee wants someone to join him for a Valentine’s dinner (budget: RM30-50, with the woman paying any overage), travel back to his hometown the next day, help his mom with chores, and basically act like the perfect girlfriend in front of his parents.

The kicker? She can’t use her phone, has to serve him food during the reunion dinner, and needs to wash any clothes he lends her before returning them.

Oh, and petrol and toll fees are extra – another RM50.

“I used to be a girl, so you can feel assured I won’t touch you,” Wee says in the video, referencing his transition journey.

The internet’s response has been… mixed, to put it mildly.

“Why doesn’t he just dress up as a girl to go to his parents’ place?” one commenter suggested, while another pointed out that F&B workers earn more than RM50 in 36 hours.

The Backstory: From Bai En to Bryan in Six Weeks

Some compared him to Singapore’s Steven Lim, known for his over-the-top content.

Others were more direct: “If I am a lady, would rather stay at home shake leg watch Netflix.”

The timing is particularly interesting.

Wee made headlines just six weeks ago when he announced he was done living as Bai En and wanted to “return to being a man.”

In that emotional video, he cut off his long hair and changed from a bridal gown into a white tuxedo.

“I’ve played enough these past few years,” he said then, explaining that approaching 30 had shifted his priorities.

The Verdict Is In: Just Go Solo

Whether this is genuine desperation, a publicity stunt, or just someone figuring out life after a major transition, one thing’s clear: the internet has opinions.

And most of them involve suggesting he just handle the family visit solo.

The post has racked up hundreds of comments, with reactions ranging from helpful suggestions (several people mentioned his previous female personas, sisters Alice and Adeline Chang, could “handle” the situation) to pure roasting.

As one commenter put it: “When roses are more expensive than the red packet. It’s not good for business.”

READ MORE: The Adeline Guide: For The Kay-Poh In All Of Us Who Pretend Not To Care

READ MORE: How To Handle Chinese New Year When Everyone Has Opinions About Your Life

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.