[Watch] Traffic Accident Goes Viral As Motorcyclist’s Post-Crash Pose Mirrors Stephen Chow Movie

A traffic crash in Pasir Gudang, Johor, has everyone talking online, not just because it was dangerous, but for a completely unexpected reason.

A motorcyclist, riding against traffic, collided with a car and then struck a pose that’s remarkably similar to a famous fighting technique from Stephen Chow’s 1992 comedy film “King of Beggars.”

According to footage circulating online, this was a potentially deadly accident.

While the exact location is unclear from the viral video, the motorcyclist was clearly riding the wrong way, heading straight into oncoming traffic before colliding with the car.

What makes this particularly dangerous is that he wasn’t wearing a helmet – this type of head-on collision could easily be fatal.

Motorcyclist Hospitalised After Wrong-Way Crash

But here’s where it gets bizarre.

After the crash, instead of appearing injured or panicked, the motorcyclist calmly lay on the car and slowly adjusted his position, even as the driver pressed the horn.

Seri Alam District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the 10:30 PM accident on Jalan Masai Lama involved a 22-year-old foreign motorcyclist on a Honda Wave who collided with a Volkswagen GTI driven by a 29-year-old local man after the motorcycle suddenly came from the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to Sultan Ismail Hospital, while the car driver was uninjured.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Transport Act 1987.

Social Media Divided Between Humour and Safety Worries

His relaxed, horizontal pose resembled the “Sleeping Drunken Boxing” technique from Chow’s martial arts comedy, in which the character fights while appearing to sleep or lie down.

Social media users have been flooding the comments with references to the movie.

Many are saying things like “He definitely watched Stephen Chow films” and “Perfect sleeping boxing technique.”

While some found it hilarious, many others expressed serious concern for his safety, pointing out how dangerous it is to ride without a helmet.

Others are questioning whether this might be insurance fraud – deliberately staging accidents to claim compensation – because his reaction after such a serious crash was unusually calm and composed.

Although the incident occurred and was initially posted about a month ago, the video continues to circulate on social media.

The exact scene that inspired all those social media comments comparing the motorcyclist’s relaxed horizontal pose to Chow’s iconic martial arts technique.

