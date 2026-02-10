How To Handle Chinese New Year When Everyone Has Opinions About Your Life

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Look, Chinese New Year is basically a beautiful storm of reunion dinners, angpow negotiations, and relatives asking why you’re still single—or if you’re married, interrogating you about baby number two.

It’s not just you.

This annual gauntlet of personal questions has been documented, dissected, and dreaded by an entire generation.

Singapore’s Lianhe Zaobao even published a piece called “It’s催婚 Season Again,” highlighting how single people specifically avoid going home during CNY to escape the marriage pressure tactics from elders.

Meanwhile, China’s The Paper (澎湃新闻) catalogued the relatives’ greatest hits, including classics like “When I was your age, I was already married…” and “The neighbour’s kid got married two years ago and already has children…”

So what’s actually happening here, and more importantly, how do you survive it?

When family expectations loom larger than a lion dance: “If you don’t bring a girlfriend home, don’t bother coming back this year.” The CNY interrogation, visualised.

The Interrogation Lineup

The questions follow a predictable pattern.

The Cantonese say, “年年都係咁” (nin4 nin4 dou1 hai6 gam2)—it’s the same every year.

You could set your watch by it.

If you’re single:

“Isn’t it time to settle down?”

“Why are you so picky?”

“Once you’re over a certain age, your value plummets”

“I know someone who can set you up—a real 筍盤 (seon2 pun4)!”

(筍盤 originally referred to quality, good-value real estate—a property “gem” that offers exceptional value for money. Naturally, Cantonese speakers began using the same term in the dating market. Because why wouldn’t you describe an eligible bachelor with a stable job the same way you’d describe an undervalued apartment?)

If you’re married:

“When are you having a baby?”

Grandparents deploying emotional warfare: “I’m old… let me see a great-grandchild before I die”

If you have one kid:

“When’s baby number two coming?”

Most parents don’t want you dating in college, but somehow expect you to materialise a spouse 1-2 years after graduation.

If you’re approaching 30 without even a date for CNY?

The relatives will make sure you know about it.

When CNY visits feel like a full-contact sport: “Drugged by relatives during CNY visits!” Hong Kong YouTuber Pomato captures the psychological warfare of family interrogations.

Why This Happens (Spoiler: It’s Not Personal)

Here’s the thing—a lot of this pressure comes from “peer pressure” among parents.

Your mom isn’t just worried about your love life; she’s fielding questions from her relatives about why you’re still single.

It’s what Cantonese people call “人比人，比死人” (comparing yourself to others will drive you to death)

It’s a cascading anxiety waterfall, and you’re at the bottom.

One young woman interviewed by Chinese media summed it up: “As soon as I get home, relatives and friends all ask about personal matters. It’s so annoying.”

The PETRONAS 2006 CNY ad, titled “My Son,” tells a heartfelt story about a group of elderly women who compare their children’s achievements, ultimately highlighting the importance of family and love during the festive season.

The Counter-Strategies (That Might Actually Work)

1. Strike First

As the Cantonese say, “先下手為強” (strike first, and you gain the advantage).

Fire off your own questions before they can start:

“Has your daughter started dating?”

“Did you buy your son a wedding apartment?”

“How much is your pension?”

“You seem to be gaining weight!”

Then: “Bye now, auntie!”

It’s the conversational equivalent of a smoke bomb. Aggressive? Yes. Effective? Also yes.

2. The Delay Tactic

“Oh, I’m dating someone, but they’re visiting their own parents for CNY…”

(Warning: This will trigger demands for photo evidence. Have a backup plan.)

The Cantonese call this “拖得就拖” (to1 dak1 zau6 to1)—delay as long as you can.

Sometimes buying time is all you need to survive another year.

3. Praise Their Kids Into Oblivion

If a relative shows up with their toddler, consider going full compliment mode: “What a genius! She’s so bright beyond her years!”

Keep the focus on their offspring until they forget what they were going to ask you.

As they say, “擒賊先擒王” (kam4 caak6 sin1 kam4 wong4)—to catch bandits, first catch their leader.

In this case? Compliment the kid, and you’ve won over the parent.

Works like a charm.

4. The Viral Shutdown

One 30-year-old man from Fujian, China, became a legend after relatives kept pressuring him to marry.

His response? “The bride price is at least RMB200,000 (RM113,429)—can you lend it to me?”

“講錢失感情” (gong2 cin4 sat1 gam2 cing4)—talk about money, and you’ll lose the affection.

The man understood the assignment perfectly.

Nothing kills nosy questions faster than asking for a loan.

Hong Kong celebrity Gloria Tang Pui Yee demonstrates how to flip the script on nosy relatives who ask about salary! Instead of being defensive, she counters with “Are you sure my salary is LOW?” — a perfect example of the “先下手為強” (strike first) strategy!

The Long Game: Reset Expectations

If you’re dealing with persistent parental pressure, perhaps a more strategic approach:

Move them in with you (or visit them on your turf). Let them see that you’re happy with your status, and that your friends and neighbours don’t stick their noses into your business.

Have a sit-down talk. Expose them to your circle and lifestyle. Show them that late marriage or singlehood isn’t the disaster they’ve been conditioned to fear. Use real examples from your life.

Chinese New Year isn’t going away.

Neither are the questions.

How to respond to relatives’ questions without ruining the CNY atmosphere?

The Nuclear Option (And a Bit of Wisdom)

But understanding that this is a systemic issue—not a personal attack—might make it slightly more bearable.

The Cantonese have a saying: “船到橋頭自然直” (syun4 dou3 kiu4 tau4 zi6 jin4 zik6)—when the boat reaches the bridge, it will straighten itself out.

Life has a way of working itself out, even if it doesn’t follow your relatives’ timeline.

And if all else fails?

There’s always the Fujian guy’s approach.

Just make sure you’re ready for the awkward silence that follows.

Gong xi fa cai. And good luck out there.

A hilarious video where a tough-looking Chinese guy answers his mom’s marriage-pressure call and immediately puts on a high-pitched female voice to pretend his girlfriend is there, shocking everyone around him.

Note: The romanisation used for Cantonese proverbs is Jyutping, where numbers (1-6) indicate tones. Cantonese is a tonal language with six distinct tones that change the meaning of words.

