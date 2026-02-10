DBKL’s Online Initiatives Hit A Snag, Users Face Access Issues

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur residents can now check what’s being built in their neighbourhood through a new online portal launched by City Hall – if they can get it to work.

The Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) has opened its One Stop Centre (OSC) Portal to the public, allowing anyone to search for development applications and see whether projects have received approval from authorities.

The portal shows non-confidential planning information about developments in your area.

Think of it as a way to find out whether the empty lot next to your house will become a new shopping mall or an apartment block.

However, detailed building plans and private documents remain protected to safeguard landowners’ rights.

Early Teething Problems

But there are difficulties accessing the system – login errors and complaints about the portal’s usability.

The portal asks for IC numbers during login, but doesn’t collect them during registration, which may create a mismatch that prevents access.

This isn’t DBKL’s first problematic digital launch.

Users have encountered similar technical issues with other recent portals, including one designed to provide access to information about Kuala Lumpur’s 494 gazetted green spaces.

Screenshot shows the broken green spaces portal (ptgwp.gov.my) that was supposed to provide public access to information about Kuala Lumpur’s gazetted parks and green neighbourhoods – another example of DBKL’s problematic digital launches.

The Bigger Picture

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh said the move aims to boost public confidence in city development.

Town planning in Kuala Lumpur must never be the domain of a few, decided behind closed doors.

The initiative follows long-standing calls from MPs, civil society groups, and residents’ associations for more openness in city planning.

Similar systems already exist in other major cities worldwide.

While the transparency initiative is welcome, the technical difficulties highlight the need for better system testing before public launch to ensure ordinary residents can actually benefit from these digital services.

The portal is available at https://osc3plus.dbkl.gov.my.

READ MORE: Malaysians Can Now Access 494 Gazetted Green Spaces In Kuala Lumpur

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.